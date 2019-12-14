Slintel secured $1.5 M from Stellaris and Accel

Slintel, which is a California and Bangalore based SaaS startup, secured $1.5 million in its seed funding round led by the Stellaris Venture Partners. The round also saw the participation from the Accel Partners.

The startup is involved in delivering predictive sales and marketing intelligence to its customers.

The Software as a Service-based startup is planning to use the funds to expand and scale-up. It will also now going to use the funds for stepping up product building and marketing efforts.

Deepak Anchala, Founder and CEO, Slintel, said,

“It’s always a difficult question to answer about who is going to be your next customer. We analyse around 100 billion data points. We are a big data company. We give these predictions to the sales teams of companies and help them narrow down their funnel and focus on prospects most likely to buy from them”.

Deepak added, “We analyse technographic information – signatures left by digital products in an increasingly connected world – to help marketers refine their targeting to hitherto unknown levels. Slintel captures technographic information for 16 million companies – data that refreshes each week, and our algorithms identify signatures for 45,000 products – a number that is increasing every day.”

Comments

comments