The Trump administration is moving to end two of NASA’s most advanced climate-monitoring missions — the Orbiting Carbon Observatories — which track carbon dioxide emissions and monitor global vegetation health. The missions consist of a free-flying satellite launched in 2014 and an instrument installed on the International Space Station (ISS) in 2019.

These observatories provide precise measurements of where carbon dioxide is emitted and absorbed and can detect the health of crops and forests worldwide. Scientists use their data to study climate change, predict droughts, and assess global food security.

Budget Proposal Cuts Funding

The administration’s fiscal year 2026 budget proposal excludes funding for both missions, effectively setting them on a path to shutdown. NASA, in a statement on Wednesday, said the programs were “beyond their prime mission” and that their termination aligns with “the President’s agenda and budget priorities.”

The instruments, however, are considered by experts to be more sensitive and accurate than any other comparable system currently operating or planned, thanks in part to technology adapted from the Hubble Space Telescope.

Scientific Contributions

David Crisp, a retired NASA scientist who led the missions’ development, highlighted their importance. The satellites have been key in uncovering significant findings — such as that the Amazon rainforest emits more carbon dioxide than it absorbs, and that boreal forests in Canada, Russia, and permafrost regions act as carbon sinks.

They are also capable of detecting the faint light from photosynthesis, enabling researchers to monitor plant health, assess drought conditions, and forecast potential food shortages that could lead to instability.

Criticism from Climate Experts

Many scientists see the proposed shutdown as a blow to climate research. Jonathan Overpeck, a climate scientist at the University of Michigan, described the decision as “extremely shortsighted,” stressing that the satellites’ data is essential for managing the effects of climate change in the U.S. and globally.

Other climate researchers have pointed out that this move fits a broader pattern of scaling back federal climate science initiatives, potentially limiting the ability to track environmental changes and inform policy decisions.

Congressional Split Over Funding

The missions are currently funded through the end of the fiscal year on September 30. In Congress, the House spending bill mirrors the administration’s request to eliminate funding, while the Senate’s version aims to keep the missions operational.

If lawmakers fail to pass a budget by October 1, they may adopt a continuing resolution to extend current funding temporarily. However, some lawmakers have raised concerns that the administration could delay or restrict access to those funds. Congressional Democrats have also cautioned NASA that terminating funded missions or withholding appropriated funds could be unlawful.

Looking Abroad for Support

Facing uncertainty, advocates are exploring partnerships with international space agencies and research institutions — including in Japan and Europe — to continue operating the ISS-based instrument. NASA has invited outside proposals, with a submission deadline of August 29.

The free-flying satellite, however, faces the risk of being intentionally deorbited, which would destroy it. Crisp and others hope NASA will allow external operators to take over, but handing control to a coalition that includes foreign partners poses legal and policy hurdles.

Private Sector Not the Ideal Solution

Advocates have reached out to wealthy individuals, charitable foundations, and corporations to explore funding options. However, many scientists argue that such missions should remain publicly funded to ensure open access to their data and maintain scientific oversight.

The proposal to end these missions is part of a wider pattern of federal actions to scale back environmental monitoring and research. Critics warn that losing the Orbiting Carbon Observatories would deprive scientists, policymakers, and even farmers of critical insights into the Earth’s changing climate and agricultural health.