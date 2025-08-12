The Trump administration has finally released long-delayed federal funding for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, offering new guidance that strips away several requirements that had been part of the program under previous rules. The move comes after months of political and legal battles over the $5 billion National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) program, which was established under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

Funding Released After Court Battle

The NEVI program was designed to help states build out a nationwide network of EV chargers, but the Trump administration had put a hold on distributing the money soon after the president began his second term. A coalition of states sued over the freeze, arguing the administration had no legal authority to block funds that Congress had already appropriated.

In June, a federal judge sided with the states, ruling they were likely to succeed on the merits of the case and issuing an injunction against the freeze. The legal pressure appears to have forced the Department of Transportation (DOT) to move forward with distributing the funds.

DOT’s New Approach

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, a former MTV reality TV personality turned Republican lawmaker, announced the new guidance on Monday. Duffy said the updated rules are aimed at “simplifying the review process” and getting chargers built more quickly.

Previously, states were required to conduct a range of assessments before construction could begin, including consumer protection measures, emergency evacuation planning, environmental siting analysis, and compliance with certain equity and safety standards. Those requirements have now been removed.

“We’re cutting unnecessary red tape so projects can get moving,” Duffy said. “The goal is simple: more chargers, faster.”

Key Changes in the Guidelines

The revised guidance eliminates several provisions that had been designed to direct investment toward underserved communities and promote fair labor practices:

No rural or disadvantaged community mandate: States are no longer required to ensure that a set percentage of chargers are located in rural, low-income, or otherwise underserved areas.

Labor and training requirements dropped: Previous rules required proposals to demonstrate how they would promote strong labor standards, safety training, and proper installation protocols. Those provisions are gone.

No minority- and women-owned business requirement: The earlier mandate to involve minority- and women-owned small businesses in funded projects has been removed.

The DOT has also ended requirements for environmental and evacuation planning before construction.

States Criticized for Slow Rollout

The DOT has pushed back on criticism of the freeze, pointing out that many states have been slow to spend the money. As of May, roughly 84% of the $5 billion remained unobligated, and only a few dozen chargers had been built under the program.

State officials, however, say the original requirements were partly to blame for the slow progress, given the need for environmental studies, siting approvals, and community engagement processes.

What’s Next

With the new guidance, construction timelines are expected to accelerate, though critics argue the stripped-down requirements risk leaving rural and disadvantaged communities behind. Labor groups have also warned that removing worker training standards could lead to safety and quality issues in the installations.

For now, the immediate effect is clear: after months of legal wrangling, states will finally have access to the $5 billion intended to jumpstart America’s EV charging network though the final shape of that network may look very different from what was originally envisioned.