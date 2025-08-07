In a dramatic escalation of political scrutiny surrounding U.S. tech leadership, former President Donald Trump has publicly called for the resignation of Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan, citing alleged conflicts of interest tied to Tan’s past investments in Chinese companies. Posting on Truth Social, Trump stated:

“The CEO of INTEL is highly CONFLICTED and must resign, immediately. There is no other solution to this problem.”

This statement follows a letter from Senator Tom Cotton to Intel’s board, raising concerns about national security risks posed by Tan’s prior business dealings in China.

Lip-Bu Tan, a prominent figure in the global semiconductor industry, is a Malaysian-born American entrepreneur, venture capitalist, and executive. He became CEO of Intel Corporation in March 2025, succeeding Pat Gelsinger.

Educational and Professional Background

Born in 1959 in Muar, Johor, Malaysia, and raised in Singapore.

Holds a B.Sc. in Physics from Nanyang University, Singapore.

Earned an M.Sc. in Nuclear Engineering from MIT and an MBA from the University of San Francisco.

Tan is best known for founding Walden International, a venture capital firm that invested heavily in high-tech and semiconductor startups, particularly in Asia. He also led Cadence Design Systems as CEO from 2009 to 2021, overseeing its transformation into a global leader in electronic design automation (EDA) software.

Net Worth and Business Influence

As of 2025, Tan’s net worth is estimated between $550 million and $759 million, according to multiple financial sources. His holdings include:

~1.4 million shares of Cadence Design Systems, worth between $400–$500 million.

Venture investments via Walden International, estimated between $250–$400 million.

Tan has served on the boards of Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Schneider Electric, and other major firms. He is widely respected in the tech community, earning awards like the Robert N. Noyce Award and appearing on Forbes’ Top 50 Venture Capitalists list.

The Accusations: China Ties and National Security Concerns

At the heart of the controversy are allegations that Tan’s business history poses potential risks to U.S. national security especially given Intel’s strategic role in the U.S. semiconductor supply chain and its eligibility for billions in CHIPS Act subsidies.

Senator Tom Cotton’s Letter

Senator Cotton, a longtime China hawk, sent a letter to Intel’s board chair Frank Yeary, asking:

Whether Intel was aware of federal subpoenas issued to Cadence during Tan’s tenure.

If Intel had conducted any security risk assessments related to Tan’s previous investments and affiliations.

Cotton cited a Reuters investigation which revealed that Tan, personally and through Walden International, had invested over $200 million in hundreds of Chinese tech companies between 2012 and 2024.

Companies with Chinese Military Links

According to the report, several of these firms are believed to have connections to:

China’s military-industrial complex

Advanced manufacturing sectors supporting Beijing’s geopolitical ambitions

Cotton warned that Intel’s compliance with U.S. export and national security laws could be jeopardized by Tan’s past ties. He urged the board to review Intel’s leadership and corporate governance standards in light of these disclosures.

Has Tan Divested From These Investments?

A source close to Tan told Reuters that he has divested from Chinese holdings in question. However, the scale of the investments, and the opacity around the divestiture process, have left lawmakers unconvinced.

Critics argue that Intel must be fully transparent, given its:

Strategic role in U.S. tech leadership

Access to government contracts

Participation in CHIPS Act funding programs

So far, neither Intel nor Tan has issued a public response to Trump’s or Cotton’s statements.

Trump’s Statement: More Than Politics?

While Trump’s remarks on Truth Social come as part of his 2025 campaign messaging often focused on “America First” economic policies his comments carry real-world weight.

Trump’s call for Tan’s resignation:

Echoes rising bipartisan concern over U.S.-China tech decoupling.

Signals increased scrutiny of foreign-born executives with global investment portfolios.

May push Intel’s board into issuing a formal response or conducting an internal investigation.

What This Means for Intel and the Tech Industry

The demands for Lip-Bu Tan’s resignation may have wider implications:

Investors could question Intel’s leadership stability, potentially impacting stock performance.

U.S. regulators may tighten oversight on semiconductor firms with international exposure.

Venture capitalists with cross-border portfolios might face greater disclosure requirements.

At a time when the U.S. is striving to onshore chip manufacturing and reduce dependency on China, leaders like Tan who bridge East and West will be under increasing scrutiny.

Lip-Bu Tan’s extensive background in semiconductors and global tech leadership made him an attractive choice for Intel’s top job. However, in an era of heightened U.S.-China tensions, past ties to Chinese firms however legal are being viewed through a national security lens.

Whether Intel’s board will heed political pressure or defend Tan remains to be seen.