If you’ve been eyeing Apple’s powerful new M4 Mac mini, now might be the perfect time to make your move. Amazon is currently offering a deep discount on an upgraded configuration of the compact desktop powerhouse, the M4 Mac mini with 24GB of unified memory and 512GB SSD bringing its price down to $894.83, one of the lowest prices seen since its release.

This deal is ideal for professionals, creators, and tech enthusiasts who need more memory and storage than what the base model offers, but at a much more affordable rate than a Mac Studio or MacBook Pro.

Apple’s M4 chip, announced in early 2025, is the latest generation of Apple Silicon, bringing significant performance and efficiency improvements over its predecessors. The Mac mini M4 is powered by this new chip, delivering better CPU and GPU performance, enhanced AI capabilities, and support for high-speed memory.

The discounted model available now on Amazon for $894.83 includes:

M4 chip

24GB of unified memory

512GB SSD

Compared to the base model, which ships with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, this upgrade brings faster multitasking, smoother performance in professional apps, and more room for media, apps, and projects.

What Makes the M4 Mac Mini Special?

The Mac mini M4 may look small on the outside, but it’s a performance powerhouse for everything from video editing and 3D rendering to software development and AI workflows.

Here’s what you’re getting under the hood:

M4 chip with next-gen performance cores

Blazing-fast unified memory architecture

Support for multiple high-resolution displays

Compact and quiet design for desktop setups

macOS Sonoma (upgradeable to Sequoia)

Thanks to the M4’s efficiency, even more demanding users can rely on the Mac mini for long workloads without the need for the bulk or expense of larger machines.

Base Model Also On Sale for $529

If you’re not looking for 24GB of RAM, the entry-level M4 Mac mini (16GB RAM, 256GB SSD) is also seeing a notable price drop. B&H Photo, an Apple Authorized Reseller, is currently offering the base model for just $529, with free 2-day shipping across the contiguous U.S.

This makes it a great option for:

Students

Home office users

Light content creators

Developers who rely more on cloud storage

Although Amazon is currently sold out of the base model in new condition, the deal at B&H Photo remains one of the best values for Apple Silicon on the market today.

Why 24GB RAM Makes a Difference

For most users, the standard 16GB RAM configuration is sufficient. But if you run virtual machines, work with large datasets, or regularly use pro apps like Final Cut Pro, Logic Pro, Blender, or Adobe Creative Suite, the jump to 24GB makes a significant difference.

More RAM means:

Faster multitasking

Better performance under load

Smoother experience in memory-intensive applications

Fewer slowdowns when dealing with large files or running background processes

And when paired with a 512GB SSD, you’re also doubling your storage space which is particularly important now that apps and macOS updates take up more space than ever.

The M4 Mac mini hits a sweet spot for several types of users:

Creators on a Budget

If you need power for editing video, photos, or music, but don’t want to pay for a Mac Studio, this is a cost-effective option.

Developers and Engineers

With Apple’s unified memory and native tools, Xcode, Docker, and other dev tools run incredibly fast.

AI and ML Hobbyists

The M4 chip includes a powerful Neural Engine, ideal for running models locally or developing AI-powered apps.

Everyday Power Users

If you use multiple monitors, dozens of tabs, and heavyweight apps simultaneously, the M4 Mac mini will keep up.

Apple’s M4 Mac mini lineup offers several configurations, and according to deal trackers and Apple-focused outlets, multiple variants are discounted across resellers like:

Amazon

B&H Photo

Best Buy (occasionally)

Adorama

You can find deals across configurations including:

32GB RAM models

1TB or 2TB SSD options

M4 Pro versions expected to launch later this year

It’s always worth checking price guides, as prices are updated throughout the day and often vary depending on stock.

The M4 Mac mini has always been a compelling entry point into Apple Silicon desktop computing, but with these deals, it becomes an outright steal. Whether you go for the base model at $529 or the beefed-up 24GB RAM version for $894, you’re getting excellent hardware at a fraction of its original cost.

With a compact form, quiet operation, and top-tier performance, the Mac mini M4 remains one of the best desktop options for 2025 and right now, it’s more affordable than ever.