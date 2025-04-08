Apple is preparing to unveil its iPhone 17 lineup later this year, and while leaks suggested a bold new look—particularly in the rear camera module—it turns out the changes may be more subtle than previously expected. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max will indeed sport a redesigned rear camera panel that spans the width of the device, but contrary to popular renderings, it won’t feature a two-tone design.

In his latest Power On newsletter, Gurman directly addressed the growing speculation about Apple adopting a contrasting color scheme for its camera module, similar to the look of Google’s Pixel devices. “The camera area will be the same color as the rest of the device,” Gurman wrote, effectively debunking the idea of a dual-color design.

Several images circulating online had shown a striking contrast—such as a dark black camera bar sitting on top of a silver or white iPhone back. But Gurman emphasized that those renders are inaccurate. As he put it, “like many renders on the internet, [they are] not an accurate representation of what’s to come.”

So while the camera housing will take on a new horizontal layout that stretches across the device, it won’t break from the color uniformity Apple is known for in its Pro models.

Redesigned Camera Module: Inspired by Pixel, Executed by Apple

Though the design may not be as bold as some expected, it still marks a notable change for Apple. The new rear camera bar is said to resemble a horizontal layout similar to the Google Pixel, departing from the classic triangular camera arrangement found on recent iPhone Pro models.

This design shift could offer practical benefits, such as better thermal distribution and enhanced symmetry. While Apple’s design language usually favors subtle evolution over dramatic change, even small aesthetic adjustments often signal significant under-the-hood upgrades—particularly in camera performance and sensor layout.

That said, Gurman reiterates that overall, the iPhone 17 Pro “won’t be a major departure from current models,” suggesting this new camera design is more of a refinement than a reinvention.

New Materials: Aluminum and Glass Hybrid Build

Beyond camera aesthetics, Apple is also making structural changes to the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max. According to a recent report from The Information, Apple has chosen a hybrid material approach: a combination of glass and aluminum.

This design choice appears to be driven by both aesthetics and functionality. The glass component allows Apple to retain wireless charging and MagSafe capabilities, while the aluminum frame improves durability and makes the phone less prone to shattering compared to the all-glass builds of the past.

The shift away from the titanium seen in the iPhone 15 Pro is another interesting move. While titanium was touted for its strength-to-weight ratio, it also added significant production costs. Aluminum is not only more affordable but also more resistant to cracking under impact, potentially improving overall reliability.

Meet the iPhone 17 “Air”: A Slim New Addition

Alongside the Pro and Pro Max models, Apple is reportedly introducing a new model to the iPhone 17 lineup: the iPhone 17 “Air.” This ultra-slim version is expected to replace the “Plus” model, which has traditionally been the mid-tier large-screen iPhone.

Not much is known about the iPhone 17 Air yet, but rumors suggest it will prioritize form factor and weight reduction, likely targeting users who want a sleek design without stepping up to the Pro price range. This addition reflects Apple’s ongoing efforts to diversify the iPhone portfolio to cater to a broader range of users, from performance enthusiasts to style-conscious consumers.

Release Timeline: September Announcement Expected

As is tradition, Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 17 lineup in September 2025. The launch will likely include the standard iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. Pre-orders should follow shortly after the reveal, with full availability typically within two weeks of the announcement event.

Consumers can expect iOS 19 to debut alongside the new hardware, introducing software features that will take full advantage of the updated camera hardware and possibly the redesigned materials.

While the iPhone 17 Pro may not usher in a dramatic redesign, it still marks a significant step forward in Apple’s product evolution. The shift to a full-width camera bar, even without the expected two-tone finish, signals Apple’s willingness to borrow from competitors while maintaining its signature style. The new material choices also reflect a renewed focus on durability and practicality.

With the iPhone 17 Air joining the lineup and continued speculation about a foldable iPhone in the coming years, it’s clear that Apple is setting the stage for bigger changes—perhaps culminating in the iPhone’s 20th anniversary in 2027. Until then, the iPhone 17 series will carry the torch with thoughtful upgrades and subtle sophistication.