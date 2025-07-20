On July 18, 2025, President Donald Trump signed the GENIUS Act (H.R. 4779) into law, which is the first federal law in the U.S. to formally define stablecoin regulation. The signing ceremony happened in the East Room of the White House, and completes “Crypto Week” with two other crypto bills waiting for consideration in the Senate. Trump praised the move as crucial to anchoring America as the global leader in digital finance.

What the GENIUS Act Covers

Formalizing Stablecoin Framework

The Act—short for Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for U.S. Stablecoins—creates the inaugural federal framework requiring stablecoins to be backed 1:1 by liquid assets like U.S. dollars or short-term Treasuries. It mandates monthly public disclosure and, for issuers above $50 billion, annual third-party audits. It also aligns federal and state oversight, imposing anti money laundering compliance and consumer protection rules.

Industry Reaction: Relief Meets Caution

Market Gains and Optimism

Despite full implementation being staggered—with the U.S. Treasury having up to a year to draft guidance and a three-year timeline to enforce non-compliance penalties—the market responded enthusiastically. The global crypto market surpassed a $4 trillion valuation as Bitcoin and ETH surged. Industry magnates, including representatives from Coinbase, Gemini, Kraken, Robinhood, and the Winklevoss twins, celebrated the clarity the law provides.

Warnings From Critics

Detractors point to loopholes and potential conflicts of interest. Critics flagged the Trump family’s ties to World Liberty Financial—which launched the USD1 stablecoin—and warned that without tight guardrails, corporate issuing power could go unchecked. Other experts cautioned that the law could undermine competition, permit undue surveillance, or turn the U.S. into a haven for illicit financial flows.

Political and Economic Implications

Increasing Demand for the Dollar as well as the Treasury

Scott Bessent, the Treasury Secretary, reminded me that reserve requirements would stimulate demand for U.S. Treasuries, thereby solidifying the dollar’s supremacy. Some commentators call for the stablecoin market to grow to $2-3.7 trillion by 2030.

Crypto Week: More Legislation in Motion

The GENIUS Act was one of three bills passed this week. The Digital Asset Market Clarity Act, defining oversight roles between the SEC and CFTC, and the Anti CBDC Surveillance State Act, barring retail central bank digital currency issuance, also await Senate action.

A Strategic Shift from the Biden Era

Ending Federal Probes

Trump reversed several investigations initiated under President Biden, including dissolving a Department of Justice crypto fraud task force. He emphasized that under Biden, “half of you were under arrest for no reason,” praising industry resilience.

Building the Crypto Reserve Vision

Earlier this year, Trump signed executive orders to establish a national crypto stockpile and a strategic Bitcoin reserve, demonstrating a pro crypto posture that reaches beyond stablecoins.

What’s Ahead

Regulation Takes Time

Though the GENIUS Act is now law, practical effects will unfold gradually. Treasury rule-making will take shape over the next twelve months, with full compliance deadlines stretching to three years. Meanwhile, banks and fintechs are expected to pilot stablecoin initiatives—such as offering interest accounts or leveraging stablecoins for payments.

Watch on Senate Legislation

The industry and regulators alike will be watching how the Senate votes on complementary legislation—especially the clarity and Anti CBDC bills. Passing these could complete the regulatory vision of Crypto Week, embedding digital assets into the mainstream financial fabric.

Final Take

The GENIUS Act represents a significant milestone toward acknowledging stablecoins as an accepted currency in the U.S., providing the clarity that many industry stakeholders have been clamoring for. While it promises to support innovation, strengthen the dollar and restore trust, critics are taking a cautious approach to the anticipated risks involved. As new rounds of rulemaking and complementary legislation are beginning to unfold, the U.S. is now on the brink of entering a next generation of finance-related activities.