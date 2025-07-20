Faraday Future has just taken the wraps off its latest creation the FX Super One luxury MPV at its Southern California headquarters, and it’s hard to miss the main attraction: the F.A.C.E. That’s short for Front AI Communication Ecosystem, a flashy, AI-powered interactive LED grille that transforms the vehicle’s front end into a digital billboard.

Whether it’s displaying animations, interacting with onlookers, or even promoting a personal brand at an event, the F.A.C.E. adds a unique, futuristic flair. While it’s undoubtedly a conversation starter, its true value may depend on how drivers choose to use (or ignore) it. Importantly, the F.A.C.E. only functions interactively when the vehicle is parked so no highway movie marathons just yet.

Luxury Mobility Redefined

The FX Super One isn’t just about gimmicks it’s a statement on where luxury mobility is heading. Built under Faraday Future’s new premium sub-brand Faraday X (a Lexus-to-Toyota type of move), the Super One enters the U.S. market as a fully loaded luxury minivan sorry, multi-purpose vehicle (MPV).

The Super One is roughly the size of a Cadillac Escalade, but with a longer wheelbase and a sleeker, more refined silhouette. It’s believed to be based on the Wey Alpine 9 from parent company Great Wall Motors, reassembled in California with about 50% American-sourced components and an all-new AI tech suite developed by Faraday.

Tech That Learns You

The beating heart of the FX Super One is its EAI (Embodied AI) Agent 6×4 Architecture, a proprietary platform comprising six intelligent tech layers and four core vehicle control systems. From powertrain to advanced driver assistance, everything is wired through AI that learns and adapts to user behavior, preferences, and even moods.

Inside, passengers are treated to a true executive experience. The second row features zero-gravity captain’s chairs with full recline, a 17.3-inch entertainment screen, a slide-out refrigeration drawer, moonroof controls, and foldable tray tables. The rear seats? Just as plush, with electric adjustments, heating, cooling, and an optional four-seat GOAT edition for those wanting to ride like royalty.

Electric and Hybrid Intelligence

Two powertrains are on the cards: a dual-motor all-electric model and an AI Hybrid Extended Range (AIHER) variant believed to be a type of EREV, where a small gasoline engine charges the battery but doesn’t drive the wheels directly.

While official specs are under wraps, insiders speculate the performance could mirror that of the Wey Alpine 9: 452 hp and 475 lb-ft of torque from a 51.6-kWh battery paired with a 1.5-liter turbo engine generator.

Pricing and Availability

Faraday Future hasn’t locked in a price yet, but sources suggest a starting point in the $70,000 range, climbing up to Escalade territory depending on trim and features. Reservations are now open with a refundable $100 deposit.

Will this high-tech MPV disrupt a market dominated by full-size SUVs? That remains to be seen. But one thing’s for sure the FX Super One is more than a minivan. It’s a rolling tech lounge, AI companion, and bold design experiment wrapped into one.

And with that F.A.C.E., it’s definitely not one you’ll forget anytime soon.