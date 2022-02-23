Trump’s Truth Social logo very similar to British Trucking company’s

Donald Trump introduced his new social media app ‘Truth Social” on Sunday, February 20, and is only available to iPhone users. Unfortunately, it looks like it has already landed on some controversy in its first week of launch.

The logo of Trump’s Truth Social app appears to be fascinatingly similar to one of a British Trucking Company. The logo visibly features a broken “T” with a blue background. This looks highly identical to the logo of the British Trucking company, ‘Trailar.” Apparently, the similarity is so striking that one of Trailar’s executive said that the firm is considering taking a legal action.

British Trucking firm, Trailar is known to fit solar panels to sorts of large vehicles, along with trucks. Its job also entails providing data analytics specifically to the trucking industry of the country.

Besides the anticipated legal action, the app has already been attacked by technical difficulties. These issues came along just as the Truth Social app was realised on the iOS App Store. When trying to use the app on February 21, a user reported that it took five attempts for them to sign up. Previously, they were wait-listed, and continued to be on it till 5:30am Eastern Time, the next day.

A twitter user established the similarities between the two logos on the platform:

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA <br><br>One of these is the icon for Trump's "truth social" site the other is the icon for a British "Fleet Telematics & Fuel Efficiency" company that has used it since at least 2019<a href=”https://t.co/ajIMuykZN0″>https://t.co/ajIMuykZN0</a><a href=”https://t.co/BbnlIpMCkJ”>https://t.co/BbnlIpMCkJ</a> <a href=”https://t.co/aQssmef17x”>pic.twitter.com/aQssmef17x</a></p>— z3dster (@z3dster) <a href=”https://twitter.com/z3dster/status/1495633651698221058?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>February 21, 2022</a></blockquote> <script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script>

Along with the executive, the head of marketing at Trailar, UK confirmed that the firm was definitely considering a legal action. The action would be against Truth Social directly because of the obvious similarity between the two logos. The firm behind Truth Social did not give statement on the issue.When contacted for a comment, Trump Media & Technology group did not respond to the requests.

On Monday February 21, Trailar mentioned Donald Trump’s family members on Twitter while stating on the tweet about the incident. Trump’s children and wife were tweeted for he had been permanently suspended from Twitter in early 2021. Along with Twitter, he had been suspended from Facebook and Youtube as well after the storming of the US Capitol on January 6.

Trailar’s tweet said: “Great to see Donald Trump supporting a growing sustainability business! Maybe ask next time?” “@AldiUK Don’t happen to have the number for your legal team on you?”

Trailar’s mention of German supermarket chain, Aldi was because of the copyright battle occurring in 2021. Aldi was in a rift with UK Supermarket Marks & Spencer over the similarities found between caterpillar cakes. The two companies had reportedly come up with a settlement this month.