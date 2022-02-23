Bitcoin becomes more and more mainstream

Some believe they are the investment of the future, others claim they are rat poison squared and will crash. We are talking, of course, about Bitcoin, which is on everyone’s lips and, at best, in everyone’s wallets. But what actually caused Bitcoin, which once again took off on a high, to crash so rapidly in 2018? Is it still worth investing in cryptos now, or are Bitcoin’s best days actually long gone and Ethereum just en vogue?

Trading in Bitcoins is flourishing like never before

Bitcoins are becoming a bit more prominent almost every day, and it’s no longer just tech nerds who are looking into investing. With the right broker and your own wallet, you can trade the cryptocurrency cheaply and generate capital in the best case scenario. The price trend of graphics cards shows how well the market is doing at the moment. They are becoming more expensive than ever, because every miner needs powerful computers.

But how risky is that? And what’s the bottom line? Resourceful analysts have already looked into the issue and are convinced that Bitcoin and also other cryptocurrencies have a promising future and will rise. However, crashes are always possible, as was clearly evident in 2018.

What happened to Bitcoin in 2018

A full $20,000 cost a single Bitcoin in 2018, and then came the crash. Lows were at $3,000 per coin, a drop in value that made investors’ blood run cold. The culprit, according to experts, was a large-scale investigation by the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission, which wanted to scrutinize several crypto exchanges. There was a suspicion that there was price manipulation.

But those who remained calm and collected were rewarded in the end. More than $60,000 is what one Bitcoin is worth today, an increase that far exceeded the highs from 2018. In fact, however, crashes like this can happen again and again. Rises are just as possible as crashes, as bitcoins gain and lose value as demand falls or rises.

Will bitcoin stay or go?

On the contrary – more and more markets see cryptocurrencies as the means of payment of the future. Service providers such as Lieferando now even make it possible to pay for the pizza ordered with Bitcoins. This is an example that could set a precedent, because even mail-order giant Amazon is already flirting with the possibility of accepting Bitcoins as a payment method! Looking at resources like https://casino.online/crypto-casinos/bitcoin/ it becomes clear that Bitcoins have long since made their way into everyday life and leisure offers on the net. For example, there are various casinos and bookmakers that currently include Bitcoins in their payment options.

Bitcoin and with it numerous other successful cryptocurrencies will not disappear from the market again, according to the assumption of expert analysts. It is even assumed that a crash to below 20,000 US dollars is no longer possible, especially for bitcoin. Bitcoin mining could indeed become a problem in terms of sustainability, as the energy demand has increased rapidly, but a disappearance of the cryptocurrency is nevertheless not to be seen.

Conclusion: No riskier than the stock market

Investments, cash investments, purchases – these are all risks that should be assessed before they are made. If you buy a new car today, you are taking a risk. He could have an accident the next day, the car is a total loss, and the insurance company won’t pay because it was his own fault. Such risks exist in life, but in many cases they are calculable.