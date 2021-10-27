$TSLA price target raised from $905 to $1125 at Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs analyst Mark Delaney has raised his price target on $TSLA to $1,125 (from $905) while maintaining a Buy rating and is positive on the 100K order from Hertz. There is now 8 Wall St analyst with $TSLA price targets of $1k or higher.

Delaney said while the request is material without anyone else, they trust it will assist the organization with supporting solid development and edges.

For instance, the expert said with supply/request currently close and the organization not limited to win the Hertz business, “we accept that this request will assist Tesla with continuing to create solid edges.”

Further, Hertz normally holds vehicles for a couple of years and portrayed this as an underlying request, recommending extra deals after some time. “It could likewise boost different armadas to move toward EV,” he added.

$TSLA +12.7% today doesn’t look any more expensive than it did yesterday. Hertz deal will add $1/share (+12.5%) to 2022 EPS and is likely to stimulate more car rental deals. At $1,025, another TSLA stock split starts to make more sense (last year 8/11 $1,374 pre-5:1 split).

In conclusion, the examiner considers others to be openings as the introduced base develops, remembering for charging.

On the other hand, Elon Musk’s net worth has surpassed $300 billion today. Long term, his plan is to use a lot of his wealth to fund the SpaceX Mars missions to make life a multi-planetary species. Elon Musk has made more money in the last 9 months than Warren Buffett has in 91 years!