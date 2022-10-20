TSMC, the Apple Chipmaker is Considering Japan Expansion Due to China’s Increasing Tensions with the West

According to recent reports, TSMC which stands for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. is considering Japan for expansion due to China’s increasing tensions with the West. China’s tensions create a lot of hurdles for the company and its business. Read the entire article to learn more about this news.

About the expansion

According to the reports provided by the Wall Street Journal, Japan has given an open invitation for Apple’s suppliers to come and expand their business in the country. Although nothing is official as of now, a factory is being built in Japan which will be involved in manufacturing less advanced chips used in automobiles.

Tensions between Taiwan and China have been going on for a long time and many people are concerned about their situation. “The U.S.-China trade conflict and the escalation of cross-Strait tensions have brought more serious challenges to all industries, including the semiconductor industry,” TSMC Chairman Mark Liu said at an industry group event on Wednesday, according to Reuters.

Talking about shifting locations, Apple’s supplier isn’t the only organization that is changing its location. Apple has even decided to shift some of its production to India by giving the responsibility to Foxconn to manufacture the new iPhone 14 in the country.

About TSMC

For people who don’t know much about TSMC, this company is in the semiconductor field and is one of the best companies in this field. The aim of the company is to coordinate and partner with some of the best companies and become an influential and powerful force in the industry. The company also aims to become more advanced in terms of its technology. The company aims to become the best in what it does in the coming years.

About Apple

Apple is one of the leading information technology companies in the world. It comes under the top 5 information technology companies in America. The company is quite popular all around the world because of its excellent products. The company aims to give people an edge over others by providing excellent features in its products that will make people stand out from the rest. These products aim to help people perform better professionally and also to make their life even more convenient with some really amazing features. The company is currently headed by Tim Cook who has done nothing but lead the company in the direction of success. The company has recently launched its new iPhone series which is the iPhone 14 series.