Amazon Could Pay UK Shoppers 900 Million Pounds Compensation

David Greene, from the London Solicitors Litigation Association, told BBC News the likelihood of success was difficult to assess. “Clearly Amazon will fight the case at all stages, including class certification, but the tribunal has made a number of orders recently for similar actions, certifying the opt-out process,” he said.”Big tech companies are well-resourced to fight.”

Who will receive it?

Anyone who has bought anything from Amazon in the UK since 2016 is eligible to receive this compensation. Lesley Hannah, one of the partners at Hausfeld and Co LLP, who are leading the litigation, said: “Competition laws are there to protect everyone. They ensure that individuals can make genuine and informed choices and are not simply led into making selections that benefit the companies they interact with.”Fairness is at the heart of competition law – and consumers are not being treated fairly by Amazon.”Ms. Hunter added: “Amazon shouldn’t be allowed to set the rules in its favor and treat consumers unfairly. That is why I am bringing this action.”