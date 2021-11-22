TunesKit AceMovi Video Editor: The best video editing software in 2021

If you ask me, what is a video? I would tell you that it is only a form of entertainment or a moment that exists captured in devices and readily available to cherish at any given time of the day. Sounds complicated? Well, you should read that again because images in motion mixed with a cocktail of sound effects and storytelling is a video in today’s day and age. It defines aesthetics and if you are one of these creators, entertainers or storytellers, you must need powerful video editing software to bring your imagination to life and create, what is called a master-class professional video, or I should say, creativity in motion.

Whether you shoot your videos on a smartphone camera or a professional DSLR camera or you have the expertise of editing videos professionally, you definitely need a video editing software that is powerful enough and easy to use. The video editing software that I personally recommend to you is TunesKit AceMovi Video Editor which is by far the best video editing software in 2021.

What is TunesKit AceMovi Video Editor?

TunesKit AceMovi Video Editor is a powerful video editing software that is super simple to use. The software is intuitive, smooth and perfect for users who are beginning their video editing journeys or are professionals in the field. It is a capable video editing software for all creators, vloggers, videographers and even for someone who is intrigued by the world of media and wants to try their hands-on video editing as a hobby.

“Tell you story, magically.” TunesKit AceMovi Video Editor is a simple, yet advanced video editing software to unleash your imagination and creativity. This software will make storytelling as easy as ABC, guaranteed.

Video editing tools play a very significant role in any editing software and TunesKit AceMovi includes an abundance of basic video editing features including crop, split, speed adjust etc. Users can add audio to their videos from within the software, split and merge video clips and do much more to make every video a masterpiece in itself. Not just this, video editing tools that cater to professional level video editing include motion tracking, speed ramping, advanced colour grading and much more, however, TunesKit AceMovi Video Editor makes it looks seamless, just easy-peasy.

All of these video editing tools have advanced so much in these past few years because, in today’s world of social media, it is not just professional video editors who are using these advanced softwares, enthusiasts and creators making videos on YouTube, Instagram Reels, TikTok and more are using video editing software that are powerful and simple to use at the same time. So basically, for using TunesKit AceMovi Video Editor, you don’t have to go through tutorials or browse for “how to edit videos for Instagram Reels?”, simply download TunesKit AceMovi Video Editor and elevate the standard of your videos up to 10x.

TunesKit AceMovi: Features

There is obviously a huge difference between using professional-level video editing software and one that is specifically designed for developers. Thus, we can categorize video editing software into consumer-level video editors and professional-level video editors. The difference between the two caters to the wide range of features, more flexibility and most of all, more power induced in the professional video editing software. However, advanced features like motion tracking, advanced colour grading and speed ramping require you to download separate applications to master each feature. TunesKit AceMovi Video Editor brings an amazing set of features, all fitting into a single package, making the software feel more integrated, giving users a seamless experience when it comes to editing.

TunesKit AceMovi Video Editor provides you with the best set of advanced video editing features packed into one powerful and easy to use application.

Filters:

Filters are a way of beautifying your videos with a simple click of a button. If a filter fits into the aesthetics of your video, there is no easier way of editing than by applying a filter. TunesKit AceMovi Video Editor includes a range of professional filters to make your videos ready to upload.

Keyframing:

This is another advanced video editing tool that somewhat draws its power from computational technology. If you want to give cool effects to your videos in order to make them stand out, you should check out TunesKit AceMovi’s keyframing feature to enhance your footage by creating custom types of animation effects.

Split-screen:

Video effects are great, especially when you wish to show perspective. TunesKit AceMovi Video Editor lets you show multiple perspective shots on one screen at the same time using its split-screen feature.

Transitions:

Transitions can be a great way of telling stories. Moving from one frame to another syncing with sound effects and background movies. Yes, you can add this movie-like effect in your videos only with the advanced transition effect on TunesKit AceMovi Video Editor.

Picture-in-Picture (PIP):

Picture in Picture is a great way to make your videos more attractive. As the name suggests, this mode has a video inside a video, coming out something like a video call screen. This is a great feature to make your videos look more attractive.

Other than this, there are some smart features included with the TunesKit AceMovi Video Editor such as Screen Recorder and a Slideshow maker. So, record your computer screen to make great product demos, tutorials and much more along with adding music to your photo and video slideshow. All of it with TunesKit AceMovi Video Editor!

Verdict:

If you are a video editor, vlogger, videographer, professional or even a hobbyist, I can guarantee that you will enjoy using TunesKit AceMovi Video Editor because it is simple to use and it will make your video editing process, so much fun. If you are editing videos for YouTube or TikTok or Instagram or even for a professional project, you will need powerful and reliable video editing software and TunesKit AceMovi Video Editor is a perfect choice.

TunesKit AceMovi Video Editor lets you share your story with the world. You can save your videos in any format, be it MP4, M4V, MPG, MP3 etc. and you can play your videos on any device. TunesKit AceMovi allows you to customize your videos to fit different devices such as your iPhone, Android smartphone, iPad, Apple TV, PSP, Smart TV and more. As already mentioned, you can export and share your edited videos on any platform like Facebook, YouTube, Instagram etc.

From basic editing tools to advance features, TunesKit AceMovi Video Editor has got you covered and therefore, in my personal opinion that resonates with thousands of other users, TunesKit AceMovi Video Editor is the best video editing software in 2021.

So, what are you waiting for? Download TunesKit AceMovi Video Editor today!