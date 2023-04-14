Twitter and eToro team up to give users real-time access to crypto and stock data

On Thursday, eToro, an investment platform, announced a collaboration with Elon Musk’s Twitter. The partnership aims to provide users with real-time stock, cryptocurrency, and other asset information, as well as enabling the trading of these assets through Twitter.

The latest feature known as Cashtags allows users to engage with information about an asset by typing a dollar symbol before a company’s ticker. This feature has gained popularity since it was introduced in 2022, with an average of 4.7 million searches per day and over 420 million searches since the start of the year.

Yoni Assia, the CEO and co-founder of eToro, stated that financial content on social media has been essential in educating people who have been excluded from conventional channels.

He further added that Twitter has become an important aspect of the retail investing community, where millions of ordinary investors use the platform daily to gain access to financial news, share knowledge and converse.

Before the introduction of Cashtags, Twitter users could only view real-time trading information from TradingView, which provided access to certain assets such as the S&P 500 stock index and specific companies like Tesla.

Elon Musk’s Twitter has been known to influence markets through his tweets. For instance, his recent change of the Twitter logo to a Shiba Inu dog resulted in a 30% increase in the price of cryptocurrency dogecoin.

Twitter, which Elon Musk acquired in October 2022 for $44 billion, has undergone significant changes, including mass layoffs and the introduction of a subscription fee for blue checkmarks. However, Twitter did not respond immediately to MarketWatch’s request for comment.

eToro and Twitter collaboration

The partnership between eToro and Twitter provides a new way for users to trade and access financial information. This move is expected to benefit retail investors and make investing more accessible to a wider audience.

Social media has played a vital role in providing financial education to those who feel excluded by traditional channels. As more people turn to social media for financial news and education, partnerships like these will become increasingly important in shaping the future of investing.

The partnership between eToro and Twitter is a significant development in the financial world, as it shows the growing importance of social media in investing.

The use of social media platforms like Twitter for financial news and education has increased significantly over the years, and this partnership is expected to make investing more accessible and more transparent to a broader audience.

Retail investors are expected to benefit the most from this partnership as they can now access real-time trading information and trade on the platform.

The partnership between eToro and Twitter is expected to benefit retail customers in several ways. Firstly, it provides them with easy access to real-time trading information on a platform they are already familiar with, making it more convenient for them to trade. This feature makes it easier for retail investors to monitor their investments and make informed trading decisions.

Secondly, the use of social media platforms like Twitter for financial news and education has increased significantly over the years. The partnership between eToro and Twitter allows retail investors to access financial news, share knowledge, and converse with other investors, thus empowering them to make more informed investment decisions.

Thirdly, the new feature called Cashtags, which allows users to interact with information about an asset by inserting a dollar sign in front of a company’s ticker, makes it easier for retail investors to research companies and assets they are interested in. This feature provides them with access to a wider range of information, empowering them to make more informed trading decisions.

The partnership between eToro and Twitter is expected to attract more users to both platforms, especially retail investors. The ease of access to real-time trading information through Twitter is expected to increase the number of retail investors who use eToro for trading.

Comments

comments