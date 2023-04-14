How to Play Anything on Android

The mobile gaming platform is unique in 2023 thanks to its flexibility and customisation options. Nowhere is this more apparent than on Android, which, thanks to its open-source roots, is incredibly amenable to being configured. No other gaming system at present can offer players a choice between trying their hand at casino classics through the use of sign-up offers provided by industry leaders, and true 9th generation triple-A gaming—and all on the go, no less.

Here we’re taking a look at how you, through several simple steps, can get your Android device to run virtually every game genre or format you can imagine.

Sideloading

Unlike the iPhone, which first requires jail-breaking, it’s incredibly simple to install third-party programs on Android. This means that, providing you have the file at your disposal, you can install virtually any Android optimised game you could wish for.

Without this ability, you remain at the whim of the Google Play Store and its selected offerings. While this is normally no issue, if a game gets removed, is banned or is even simply region-locked for your market, you would have no way of playing it without this method. By this means, gamers can still access and enjoy the likes of Fortnite, or even Flappy Bird.

Browser Gaming

We take the web browser for granted, after all it’s the main way we interact with the open internet through our Android devices. So much so, we can forget that many great games are exclusively available to us through web-apps and websites.

Take the iGaming sector as a key example of this—the best and most comprehensive offerings for this type of game are not to be found in app form but through leading online mobile-optimised websites. Likewise, there are a whole host of free HTML5 titles out there to enjoy, from 8 Ball Pool to Supergiant’s indie masterpiece, Bastion.

Cloud Gaming

Last but certainly not least is cloud gaming. This new technology, which streams game content to your device in much the same way that YouTube or Netflix streams video, is opening up triple-A gaming to the mobile community.

Because all the heavy lifting is done on the server’s side, gamers can access leading next-gen games like Cyberpunk 2077, Elden Ring and Halo: Infinite right from their smartphones. However, you may want to invest in an attachable controller peripheral, or at least link your phone up to a Bluetooth game-pad, to get the most out of the experience.

