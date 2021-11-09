Twitter Blue is here and so are the memes!

Ever wished for a feature that could undo tweets? Or recall the tweets? Worry not, your prayers have been answered. Because Twitter Blue is here to save you from the blues. However we live in the real world and quite naturally, there will be a catch. As exciting and useful as it sounds, you will have to pay for Twitter Blue. Gone are the free days. Blue is the new hue right now in Twitter town and as expected, memes are flowing from all directions. It is indeed a blessing that memes are unlimited and free!

Twitter Blue

Twitter Blue is the subscription service of the company and it was launched in the month of June. With new and exciting features, Twitter Blue is branching out to more places. Initially, during the time of the launch, Twitter Blue was exclusive to Canada and Australia, that too on iOS. However, from Tuesday, the service will be available in New Zealand and the US on both Android and the web.

The most intriguing feature of Twitter Blue that has managed the grab the attention of a good majority of the users is the undo button. It helps the users to recall the tweets before they are sent. With the feature, you can bid goodbye to the typo embarrassments. During the time of the launch, the service boasted a couple of features like reader mode for tweet threads, bookmark folders, and so on. Another feature was also added last month which let users try out new features early.

Tuesday’s expansion brings more good news to Twitter users. For those who use Twitter for exploring and reading news, it will now be possible to access ad-free articles on websites. These sites will also get a part of the Twitter Blue subscription. Famous sites like BuzzFeed, Washington Post, Hollywood Reporter, etc are taking part in the program. The future might also see the addition of sites outside the US. Although Twitter Blue subscription saves you from ads on sites, it doesn’t mean Twitter as such will be free of advertisements.

Responses On Twitter

As usual, Twitterati has gone all out with hilarious memes and responses as soon as Twitter Blue rocketed to the trending list. Seems like not everyone is pleased about paying for Twitter Blue. And since pleasure and displeasure are expressed through the same medium on Twitter, memes have been on the rise ever since. Let us flip through a few of the memes and reactions.

here’s what the Twitter Blue undo send feature looks like pic.twitter.com/m3jA5Hy58o — Neeraj K. Agrawal (@NeerajKA) November 9, 2021

Now that is some accurate depiction.

Seems like the company has finally decided to answer that question.

Twitter in 2014: “how is this app still free??” Twitter in 2021: “hey everyone here’s Twitter blue” Everyone: pic.twitter.com/daPMLtthv6 — #BringItToBroad (@jon_dubs393) November 9, 2021

You shouldn’t have asked.

“I can’t believe this app is free, I’d pay for Twitter” *Twitter Blue drops* pic.twitter.com/WxYTVcWG3d — Sol (@SolProduced) November 9, 2021

Idk why but I just joined Twitter Blue pic.twitter.com/a2Zf5zteQC — chase blaise (@CHASEBLAlSE) November 9, 2021

Well, it is what they call “business”

Twitter blue. YouTube Red Putting basic features we already had a decade ago behind a paywall pic.twitter.com/o2nxaIIaRg — ProTayNo (@InsaneProtayto) November 9, 2021

Perhaps it was designed to stand apart.

The Twitter Blue option looks so out of place pic.twitter.com/h8Kuoee2gs — 𝚂𝚑𝚊𝚎 🎀 (Esoteric Order of Shaedom) (@MechaShae) November 9, 2021

Very wise decision my friend.

Not paying $2.99 for Twitter Blue to fix typos when half the TL read what they wanna read anyway. — ᴍʏ sᴘᴀᴄᴇsʜɪᴘ? ᴛʜɪs ɪs ᴀ ᴅᴏᴅɢᴇ (@BarkyBoogz) November 9, 2021

You better not.

My wallet looking at me for thinking about spending 2.99 a month to edit tweets with Twitter Blue. pic.twitter.com/oqC9Sc1Ovg — Geoffrey (@KingGeoffrey_) November 9, 2021

Blue is a pretty color huh?

Twitter Blue? Would much rather Twitter Bloo. pic.twitter.com/VMYwvjrLfT — TRAFON(s Backup Account) (@RiseFallNickBck) November 9, 2021

That was pretty on the face.