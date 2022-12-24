Twitter Blue subscribers now have priority placement in searches, replies, and conversations

With the introduction of Twitter Blue. Now users can access several services that are only available to them, from the recent addition of the option to post films that are 60 minutes long to the $8 fee for the blue tick verification. The Twitter subscription costs $11 for iOS users. In addition, users can now choose among prioritized rankings in discussions. TechCrunch discovered that subscribers with Blue but fewer followers could also be seen in the top answers.

The microblogging platform stated that “soon, subscribers with the blue checkmark will get priority ranking in search, mentions, and replies to help lower the visibility of scams, spam, and bots.” Back in November, Musk stated, “Priority in replies, mentions & search, which is essential to defeating spam/scam.”

The firm has not commented on the operation of this feature or how it works. However, they said, “This feature prioritizes your replies on Tweets that you interact with.” I may indicate that Twitter will consider the user’s payment for Blue and other considerations, like the timing of the post and engagement when ranking answers. According to Twitter support, this function is intended to reduce the exposure of bots, spam, and fraud.

Before this, Blue users could upload videos up to 60 minutes long, 2GB in size, and 1080p in HD. However, now, this feature is only accessible to users of the web version. In the past, it took 10 minutes, and the file was 512 MB. However, this also presents a problem because users might upload movies and soap operas. Thus it will be essential to monitor what is being shared.

Blue subscribers can also access bookmark folders, a reader interface for lengthy discussions. Moreover, the ability to undo specific tweets. Only subscribers can access Twitter Blue, which combines all of these capabilities.

“We strive to maintain the highest possible video quality for all videos uploaded to our platform. However, we may modify or adapt your original video for distribution, syndication, publication, or broadcast by our partners and us and make changes to adapt it to different media, including modifying the resolution and bitrate of the original video while streaming based on the speed and stability of the viewer’s internet connection,” the company said on a support page.