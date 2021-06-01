Twitter fills with Memes and Responses following Nvidia’s announcement of new RTX 3080 Ti

The law of gravity states that “Every action has an equal and opposite reaction.” Although we are quite familiar with the statement from our physics classes, the one platform that has actually taken the statement seriously is Twitter. No matter what happens, you can always find a long and widely diverse train of thought on Twitter. With the added frosting of sarcasm and the right amount of humor, it becomes all the more interesting.

And the recent reaction and response are following the announcement by Nvidia of its new RTX 3080 Ti. Netizens are thrilled for the new product promises huge things and everyone are eagerly waiting to see how RTX 3080 Ti is going to surprise us. However just like light precedes sound, in this particular case, the shock has preceded surprise for the big promises come at an even bigger price and the number of zeroes is quite a bit to take in.

Does Twitter need any more reason to unleash its power and the discussions and responses are flooding with a good amount of memes and jokes that are quite interesting. Here is a compilation of the best responses and reactions from Twitter that might tickle your funny bone a bit.

But first, let’s bow to the Tweet that kept everyone on the tip of their toes.

Nvidia announces new RTX 3080 Ti, priced at $1,199 and launching June 3rd https://t.co/0hUXxJiEc7 pic.twitter.com/8K64XurQrY — The Verge (@verge) June 1, 2021

It is a hard choice. And sometimes there is no choice when the wallet is involved. One can always dream though.

NVIDIA: 3080 Ti coming June 3rd Me: Oh cool I might try and get one NVIDIA: it's around £850 if not more Me: pic.twitter.com/yfHEWtv5SL — Kane Hocking (@VividChim) June 1, 2021

Out of stock or out of wits? Both sound apt for the situation.

The Nvidia Computex live chat says it all 🤦 pic.twitter.com/RPbgrUkPot — Seattle Built (@SeattleBuiltPCs) June 1, 2021

“Slow and steady wins the race” or so I have heard. Might not ring true here though.

Me seeing the Nvidia GPU restocks knowing full well that they're just gonna get scalped anyway before I can get one for my PC. pic.twitter.com/7E77MDnNGC — Kenny Loggins: Gamer Zone (@Spartinel) June 1, 2021

You don’t know when you will be called for the battle. It only makes sense to be alert and attentive.

Nvidia: New GPUs! Every Scalper and miner: pic.twitter.com/26BEE1SCgk — SlurpeeNinja (@SlurpeeNinja1) June 1, 2021

Nobody can deny the validity and truth of that statement. If you haven’t had a chance to experience the phrase ‘sour grapes,’ here you go.