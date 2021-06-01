Bitcoin can be a retirement asset , says Anthony Scaramucci

Bitcoin has been around for a little more than a decade and has been making its presence felt like a serious asset in the past few years. In an interview given to 401k Specialist Magazine, Anthony Scaramucci, founder of investment firm SkyBridge Capital has supported Bitcoin and shed light on his thoughts about the future of Bitcoin.

Views of Anthony Scaramucci differ a lot from other people in the industry. While billionaires like Warren Buffet see the currency with skepticism, he has complete faith in the future of Bitcoin. He elaborated on his thoughts on the currency future in the interview.

Scaramucci wasn’t scared of expressing his contrasting opinions on Bitcoin. In an unintimidated way, he reflected his thoughts on cryptocurrency. He said that technology has rarely been a loser. Elaborating on if Bitcoin can be a retirement asset he said that mostly retirement portfolios have a tendency to be conservative. While volatility in the crypto market has been the reason for most investors have been skeptical, Scaramucci says that volatility is precisely the reason why people should consider it as a retirement asset.

To ease anxiety about volatility, he advised people to buy it in “bite-size, digestible chunks so that they can safely sleep at night”. He advised people should not invest more than 5% of their portfolio because in case the value drops to zero the person shouldn’t lose everything.