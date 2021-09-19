Log In Register
Twitter flares up with reactions and responses as Inspiration4 safely returns to earth

Sandra Theres Dony
Trending

Twitter overflows with responses as Inspiration4 makes a safe return to earth, hence holding the record for being the very first all-civilian mission to space. SpaceX has yet another gem in its crown and, time will tell how many more will be added to it. Because one thing is certain; Musk’s space exploration company is not planning to stop with its ambitious projects anytime soon. The Dragon capsule of SpaceX which carried the four civilians in this milestone mission made a successful and rather majestic splashdown in the Atlantic Ocean on Saturday. Ever since Twitter has been immersed in a splash of reactions and responses, most of which are applauding the company for yet another story of success that will definitely leave an indelible mark.

The What and When

The excitement and anticipation were not any less three days before when Inspiration4 mission took off to make their milestone achievement. And now as they successfully make a safe return after breaking boundaries and opening new doors of opportunities, the excitement is tenfold and quite justifiably so. After spending three whole days in the Earth’s orbit, the Dragon Capsule carrying four civilians, Jared Issacman, Hayley Arceneaux, Dr. Sian Proctor, and Chris Sembroski, made a return to earth, safe and sound.

What adds to the intrigue of the return is the announcement made by Elon Musk to donate $50 million towards the fundraising program for St.Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital. This $50 million means that the Inspiration4 fundraiser will go beyond its set goal of raising $200 million. The announcement was made soon after the safe return of the mission.

This success will open ways and more opportunities for private spaceflight. In fact, it will not be an exaggeration to say that Inspiration4 has opened a new era that seems to be quite promising indeed. The excitement was buzz was not just limited to those witnessing the vents, but also among those who were a part of this milestone mission. Hayley Arceneaux’s tweet saying, “The absolute most incredible experience of my life,” puts that forth in a nutshell.

Now let us take a look at the chain of reactions and responses on Twitter following the news of the return.

They definitely bagged the front seats to the show!

Maybe it was, given the fact that it was the world’s very first all civilian mission to space.

Musk definitely deserves applause here. Now you know, there is more to him than just cryptic and occasionally insane tweets. (Disclaimer: that was just a joke.)

Ever heard about the goosebumps moment? Count this as one.

 

