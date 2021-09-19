Twitter flares up with reactions and responses as Inspiration4 safely returns to earth

Twitter overflows with responses as Inspiration4 makes a safe return to earth, hence holding the record for being the very first all-civilian mission to space. SpaceX has yet another gem in its crown and, time will tell how many more will be added to it. Because one thing is certain; Musk’s space exploration company is not planning to stop with its ambitious projects anytime soon. The Dragon capsule of SpaceX which carried the four civilians in this milestone mission made a successful and rather majestic splashdown in the Atlantic Ocean on Saturday. Ever since Twitter has been immersed in a splash of reactions and responses, most of which are applauding the company for yet another story of success that will definitely leave an indelible mark.

SpaceX's Inspiration4 mission just opened a new era of private spaceflight https://t.co/nFSAWydqfj pic.twitter.com/N7XraphikL — SPACE.com (@SPACEdotcom) September 19, 2021

The What and When

The excitement and anticipation were not any less three days before when Inspiration4 mission took off to make their milestone achievement. And now as they successfully make a safe return after breaking boundaries and opening new doors of opportunities, the excitement is tenfold and quite justifiably so. After spending three whole days in the Earth’s orbit, the Dragon Capsule carrying four civilians, Jared Issacman, Hayley Arceneaux, Dr. Sian Proctor, and Chris Sembroski, made a return to earth, safe and sound.

What adds to the intrigue of the return is the announcement made by Elon Musk to donate $50 million towards the fundraising program for St.Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital. This $50 million means that the Inspiration4 fundraiser will go beyond its set goal of raising $200 million. The announcement was made soon after the safe return of the mission.

Count me in for $50M — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 19, 2021

SpaceX's Elon Musk donates $50 million to Inspiration4 spaceflight fundraiser for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital https://t.co/ArdVAzKjZa pic.twitter.com/Ec3uX6qsr3 — SPACE.com (@SPACEdotcom) September 19, 2021

This success will open ways and more opportunities for private spaceflight. In fact, it will not be an exaggeration to say that Inspiration4 has opened a new era that seems to be quite promising indeed. The excitement was buzz was not just limited to those witnessing the vents, but also among those who were a part of this milestone mission. Hayley Arceneaux’s tweet saying, “The absolute most incredible experience of my life,” puts that forth in a nutshell.

The absolute most incredible experience of my life. Can’t wait to share more with you all! ❤️ https://t.co/Ptbbsro9OC — Hayley Arceneaux (@ArceneauxHayley) September 19, 2021

Now let us take a look at the chain of reactions and responses on Twitter following the news of the return.

They definitely bagged the front seats to the show!

The U.S. Coast Guard, which creates a "keep out" zone for boats during splashdown, had a front row seat of SpaceX recovering the #Inspiration4 mission: https://t.co/Bwlc16DJIo — Michael Sheetz (@thesheetztweetz) September 19, 2021

Maybe it was, given the fact that it was the world’s very first all civilian mission to space.

OMG – I totally want to go do this but don’t want to wait in line for hours. Was it really crowded? — Dr. Sian “Leo” Proctor (@DrSianProctor) September 19, 2021

Musk definitely deserves applause here. Now you know, there is more to him than just cryptic and occasionally insane tweets. (Disclaimer: that was just a joke.)

This brings tears to my eyes. Thank you @elonmusk for this generous donation toward our $200 million dollar fundraising goal for @StJude!!! https://t.co/SX5Nsu3VpR — Hayley Arceneaux (@ArceneauxHayley) September 19, 2021

What an amazing adventure! I’m so glad to be home on earth and to be back with my family. There is so much to share! What an amazing @inspiration4x team! Thanks @SpaceX! — Chris “Hanks” Sembroski (@ChrisSembroski) September 19, 2021

Ever heard about the goosebumps moment? Count this as one.

Nothing but #gratitude!! Thank you to everyone who helped make our mission a success and supported us through this historic journey. 😊👩🏾‍🚀🚀🌏🐉@inspiration4x @SpaceX #Space2inspire https://t.co/W0PgPn6fpu — Dr. Sian “Leo” Proctor (@DrSianProctor) September 19, 2021

Welcome back, #Inspiration4! The first all-private orbital spaceflight mission has splashed down, representing yet another commercial success story in our longstanding vision to make @NASAKennedy a multi-user spaceport. https://t.co/BafSPVi9dV — NASA (@NASA) September 19, 2021

"Welcome to the second space age."

— Todd "Leif" Ericson, Inspiration4 mission director — Christian Davenport (@wapodavenport) September 19, 2021