Twitter Implements Daily Limits on Direct Messages for Unverified Users Amidst Controversy

Twitter, one of the world’s leading social media platforms, recently announced a significant change that is sparking both criticism and support from its user base. In a bid to combat spam and improve user experience, Twitter has decided to impose daily limits on the number of direct messages (DMs) unverified users can send. While the company claims it is primarily aimed at reducing spam, there are concerns that this move could be seen as an attempt to encourage users to subscribe to their premium service, Twitter Blue, and potentially alienate certain segments of its user base.

The Imposition of Daily Limits on DMs

Twitter began implementing the change on a Friday, stating on their official account that unverified accounts will have daily limits on the number of DMs they can send. However, the specific daily limit was not mentioned in the initial announcement, leaving users in the dark about the extent of this restriction.

A Quest to Cut Down on Spam

In a support document, Twitter cited its intention to reduce spam as the primary motivation behind the decision. With millions of users sending messages daily, spam has become a persistent problem on the platform, negatively impacting user experience. By restricting unverified users, Twitter hopes to curb the spread of spam and foster a more engaging and authentic environment for its users.

Twitter Blue: A Path to Monetization?

Critics argue that the imposition of daily limits on DMs for unverified users might be a clever strategy by Twitter to drive adoption of its premium service, Twitter Blue. Twitter Blue, which comes with a monthly subscription fee starting at $8, offers exclusive features such as a verified blue checkmark, undo tweet functionality, and, most recently, a “quality filter” for DMs. The controversial move raises questions about whether this is an attempt to monetize its user base, especially considering Twitter’s reported financial challenges due to a sharp decline in advertising revenue.

Controversy Surrounding Verified Users and Twitter Blue

The disparity in DM capabilities between verified users who subscribe to Twitter Blue and unverified users has ignited a heated debate. While unverified users face daily DM limits, verified users who pay for Twitter Blue retain the freedom to send as many DMs as they desire, leading to accusations of preferential treatment. This has led to some users expressing frustration, feeling that Twitter is giving preferential treatment to those who can afford the premium service.

Mixed User Reactions

As expected, the change has elicited mixed reactions from Twitter users. Some welcome the restrictions, expressing relief that it may reduce the influx of spam and unwanted messages in their inboxes. On the other hand, critics argue that it undermines Twitter’s vision of becoming a comprehensive super app, comparable to platforms like WhatsApp and Zoom, for various online communication needs, including chatting and video calls.

DM “Quality Filter” for Twitter Blue Members

In addition to the daily DM limits, Twitter has discreetly introduced a “quality filter” feature for Twitter Blue members. This new setting ensures that messages from people they follow appear in their primary inbox, while messages from verified users they do not follow are relegated to a message request inbox. Users who had previously allowed anyone to DM them were automatically migrated to this new setting. While the intent behind this move might be to enhance user experience for Twitter Blue subscribers, some argue that it further segregates verified and unverified users.

Conclusion

Twitter’s decision to impose daily limits on DMs for unverified users has sparked controversy within its user community. While the move aims to tackle spam and improve the platform’s overall user experience, questions linger about its potential to drive adoption of Twitter Blue and the implications it has for the platform’s future direction. As Twitter navigates these challenges, striking a balance between user satisfaction and revenue generation remains crucial for the platform’s continued growth and success.

Comments

comments