How To Beat Viego in Tournament of Souls

League of Legends: A Brief Overview

League of Legends (LoL) is a popular multiplayer online battle arena video game developed and published by Riot Games in 2009. Inspired by Defense of the Ancients, a custom map for Warcraft III, Riot’s founders set out to create a dedicated standalone game within the same genre. Since its launch, LoL has maintained a free-to-play model, generating revenue through the sale of character customizations. The game is accessible to players on both Microsoft Windows and macOS platforms.

In the primary game mode, Summoner’s Rift, players have access to a shop menu in their team’s base to purchase items that suit their champion’s playstyle and strategy. Strategic item choices play a crucial role in gaining an advantage in battle. Each match is self-contained, meaning levels and items don’t carry over to the next game, promoting dynamic gameplay and encouraging players to adapt their tactics to each unique match.

Unlock New Encounters and Powerful Abilities

With Reputation in hand, unlock new encounters with formidable opponents and acquire powerful abilities that propel Samira’s journey forward in the tournament. As you progress, you’ll face even greater challenges and richer rewards, unlocking the Story and Expert difficulty levels.

Your ultimate goal is to rise through the ranks and become the champion by defeating all ten opponents. The Tournament of Souls made its grand debut on July 20, 2023, coinciding with League of Legends Ranked Season 2023 Split 2. However, remember that this electrifying game mode is available only until August 28, 2023. So, embrace the spirit of competition and embark on your path to greatness in this thrilling event.

How to Overcome Viego in the Tournament of Souls?

Congratulations on reaching the penultimate challenge of the Tournament of Souls! To progress to the final stage and complete the event mini-game, you must defeat Viego. Victory lies in making strategic use of the following abilities:

Q – Level 3 R – Level 2 W – Level 3 E – Level 1

During the battle, keep a keen eye on the Wounded mechanic. Deal significant damage and regain health from damage received by using the E > Q > W > Q sequence. Timing is crucial, so make sure to save your ultimate (R) for moments when your other abilities are on cooldown, enabling you to counter Viego’s attacks effectively.

While the encounter may be somewhat easier than facing Shaco, don’t underestimate Viego’s damage output, and be mindful of your cooldowns. Keeping track of your abilities will be the key to overcoming Viego with ease in the Tournament of Souls. Remember, the Tournament of Souls mini-game will only be available during the Soul Fighter event, which concludes on August 28th. Ensure you make the most of your time to finish all your battles and claim the bountiful rewards that await you.

Conclusion

The Tournament of Souls is an exhilarating meta mode in League of Legends that offers players an intense 1v1 duel experience. To conquer Viego and progress in the tournament, utilize the strategic abilities Q, W, E, and R. Timing and cooldown management are crucial for success. As the event is only available until August 28, 2023, seize the opportunity to claim victory and revel in the rewards that await.

League of Legends continues to captivate players with its engaging MOBA gameplay and vast array of champions, providing endless hours of competitive and strategic enjoyment. Whether you’re a seasoned player or new to the game, League of Legends promises thrilling adventures on the battlefield, where champion mastery and strategic battles await. Embrace the spirit of competition, forge your path to greatness, and triumph over the challenges that lie ahead