Twitter isn’t happy about Geoff Keighley’s stand on Activision’s involvement in Game Awards 2021

It is that time of the year when gamers worldwide will be filled with excitement and anticipation. Because the 2021 Game Awards are around the corner. And everyone is waiting to witness what it has in store. Geoff Keighley, the media entrepreneur is the host and producer of the Game Awards. And it seems like Twitter has a bone to pick with Keighley over his stand on Activision’s involvement in the game awards. Apparently, Twitter isn’t pleased with the host cum producer’s dilemma over how to “navigate” the involvement of Activision in the awards. Because Twitterati has a clear-cut answer for the dilemma and they are exasperated that Keighley doesn’t.

Beyond its nominations, I can confirm that Activision|Blizzard will not be a part of this year’s #TheGameAwards — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) December 4, 2021

The What and Why

Last Year’s Game Awards was reduced to a virtual platform owing to the pandemic. However this time, gaming enthusiasts will get to see it live on the 9th of December at the Microsoft Theatres. The award which began in the year 2014 is more or less like an Oscar for games. As per the reports from the Washington Post, this year’s Game Awards will be packed with excitement as it has in store six-game reveals and a number of film trailers. And the event will be rather star-studded with the presence of celebrities like Keanu Reeves and Simu Liu. Keighley is also very careful about maintaining the balance between games and film adaptations so that the event doesn’t lose sight of its main priority aka gaming. Although we still don’t have any specific details concerning the event, from the vague picture we have, “Deatloop,” “It Takes Two,” “Metroid Dread,” “Psychonauts 2,” “Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart,” and “Resident Evil Village” are the nominees for the title of “Game of the Year.” The list of nominees was received with a tinge of disappointment as a good majority were displeased about their favourite games not making it to the nominee’s list.

However, it is not the absence of favorite games that is the reason for disappointment. A major factor that has cast a shadow of criticism is the involvement of Activision in the Game Awards. As we all know, Activision made news for all the wrong reasons with the lawsuit and sexual harassment allegations. And the fact that Keighley is not ready to take a strong stand against them is working up the nerve of a good majority of Twitter users who have reacted quite strongly to the news. Keighley, while acknowledging the lawsuit and allegations, also expressed the need to provide ample opportunities for developers which makes it rather hard to “navigate the event’s involvement with Activision Blizzard.” Here is what Twitter has to say about it. Take a look.

Ubisoft is nominated for three categories. Activision Blizzard for two. Geoff Keighley has the spine of a jellyfish. pic.twitter.com/ZeUXKmk5WT — Justin McDaniel 🏳️‍🌈 (@JUSTINtime4aLAF) December 3, 2021

This is absurd, outside of Activision Take 2 has to be the worst game publisher I can think of. https://t.co/yjWU8wpBq7 — Bullexto (@bullexto1) December 3, 2021

Geoff himself called out Konami live on stage for their treatment of Kojima in 2015 Now TGA won’t stand against Activision after their workplace abuse drove a woman to take her life. Pathetic. https://t.co/y8XCtrEQpo — TheNCSmaster (@TheNCSmaster) December 3, 2021

I love the game awards but this is not the way. Sony and Microsoft can have a stance on Activision Blizzard but the Game Awards can’t? Unless they do decide to come out with a solid stance I won’t be attending. https://t.co/ytJezYiJVD — Naomi Kyle (@NaomiKyle) December 4, 2021

TakeTwo might be the scummiest gaming company right after Activision Holy fuck https://t.co/x1Nq1xRPZ4 — Mutahar (@OrdinaryGamers) December 1, 2021

here’s the original piece re: Game Awards and Activision, where Geoff doesn’t explicitly state he won’t take sides, which still could mean supporting the status quo. TGA couldve been an important platform to keep Activision accountable. https://t.co/VAPRqO4MfZ — Gene Park (@GenePark) December 3, 2021

Not taking a side on abuse is siding with abuse. Refusing to criticize Activision is pathetic and cowardly on the part of Keighley. Shouldn’t have expected anything else from The Game Adverts. https://t.co/HNda5K0Iih — Commander Stephanie Sterling (@JimSterling) December 3, 2021

I am gutted right now. My friends in QA at Raven were promised, for months, that Activision was working towards a pay restructure to increase their wages. Today, one by one, valuable members of the team were called into meetings and told they were being let go. — Austin O'Brien (@eyyohbee) December 3, 2021