Twitter is once again laying off staff. Since last November Twitter is now facing third quarter of laying off. A Tweet from unusual whales reported midnight that” Musk lays off Twitter engineers working on advertising, per the information. https://twitter.com/unusual_whales/status/1611068619861164032?t=gfOct-jVyveIJ8GRBOWcqg&s=19.

The lays off are indication of decline of revenues of the platform. Elon Musk has been focusing on laying off staff since he acquired Twitter. It is alleged that the lays off target areas in which twitter is failing its leadership and are unimportant. Around 40 data scientists and engineers working on advertising are laid off as per now.

Elon musk acquired twitter on October 27,2022 for $44 billion. Twitter experienced its lay off’s just after musk’s acquisition on the famous social media platform. Elon musk laid off around 50% staff of twitter just after acquiring it. All the departments were targeted in this layoff including engineers and the entire marketing and communications department.

Laying off staff

It is alleged that Musk laid off staff who were critics of his acquisition on twitter while Musk in an interview told that he laid off staff because the social media platform was losing nearly $4 millions a day and also, he stated that Twitter’s workforce was too large and placed too much emphasis on content moderation, platform safety, product development and marketing. The decision was widely criticized by former twitter employees and even multiple suits were filed against musk.

While some are being fired, others are automatically resigning from the company. Recently Behnam Rezaei, Twitter’s head of product and engineering, and one of the last non-Elon Musk appointed leader at the company, has resigned. He announced his resignation on the social media platform Twitter saying that” yesterday was my last day at Twitter. It has been an absolute honor working with so many amazing people in the last 5.5 years. It was wilder than I could have ever imagined with so many stories and unforgettable moments. “https://twitter.com/behnamrezaei/status/1610720293030621184?t=deo-jiklX2l_QbMwKHYxwg&s=19. However, he did not mentioned reason of his resignation. He also thanked Elon Musk for teaching him plenty of things in thread of tweets. Since acquisition of twitter from Elon musk, the social media platform has remained in news. Former twitter employees also argued that the platform might face fake accounts, trolling tweets etc. due to less staff.

The company is continuously facing decline of revenues since last three years, and the decline has not stopped after musk’s acquisition as well. The condition of the company is now becoming even worse. Elon Musk, CEO of the company also posted a pole on twitter asking users whether he should step down as the CEO of Twitter. There is no sight of fortune for the company till now.