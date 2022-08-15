Twitter mourns the demise of investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala

The 14the of August came with rather sad news as Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala succumbed to cardiac arrest. Famously called the ‘Big Bull’ of Dalal Street, Jhunjhunwala leaves a remarkable legacy. He was aged 62 when he passed away. According to the sources, the investor was suffering from multiple ailments of kidney, diabetes, and heart. Jhunjhunwala’s death came as an unexpected shock and Twitter town is filled with condolence messages. Read along to know more.

Farewell

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was indeed an inspiration to aspiring businessmen and investors given the fact that his entire success was curated by himself with his determination and hard work. This self-made business tycoon and investor would indeed be remembered fondly for his achievements and sky-shattering efforts that made a difference. He is survived by his wife and three children.

His last public appearance was at the launch of Akasa Air, of which, Jhunjhunwala was a promoter. In the past few months, his health had been deteriorating on account of his multiple ailments.

According to Forbes, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala is the 36th richest billionaire in India with a net worth of $5.8 billion. Lovingly called “Rakesh Bhaiyya” by young and aspiring investors, this business tycoon was known for his skill of gracefully juggling trading and investing. Another characteristic that set him apart from the rest was his realistic expectations that validated achievable dreams and aims. This would indeed have been an inspiration for young investors striving to build their own empires. Let us go through a couple of tweets that reflect the grief at this ace investor’s passing.

People from different walks of life fondly remembered the investor whose determination and will was unprecedented. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to acknowledge the Jhunjhunwal’s “indelible contribution to the financial world.” He also did not forget to note the investor’s passion for the progress of the country.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was indomitable. Full of life, witty and insightful, he leaves behind an indelible contribution to the financial world. He was also very passionate about India’s progress. His passing away is saddening. My condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/DR2uIiiUb7 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 14, 2022

There will never again be someone like you, RIP. 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/FK6KjZPck0 — Nikhil Kamath (@nikhilkamathcio) August 14, 2022

5 learning’s from the legendary investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala 1. Your father is always your superman🦸‍♂️ ✅ Credited his father for his guts, encouragement & curiosity 👍#Rakeshjhunjhunwala followed his dads advice & finished studies first before beginning his investing journey pic.twitter.com/LtQkxmVXzi — Nigel D'Souza (@Nigel__DSouza) August 14, 2022

The bet paid off handsomely and he returned home with good news for his wife that she could finally buy the air conditioner she had been asking for. Fantastic piece on Rakesh Jhunjhunwala by ⁦@sant0nair⁩ ⁦@moneycontrolcom⁩ https://t.co/dI7lx6nJi2 — Binoy Prabhakar (@binoy_prabhakar) August 14, 2022

My piece on Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, Dalal Street's favourite bull. #RakeshJhunjhunwalaPassesAway https://t.co/TmPiljBqA4 — Mitali Mukherjee (@MitaliLive) August 14, 2022

A touching tribute to #Rakeshjhunjhunwala from a wide eyed fan @blitzkreigm https://t.co/C32kzCEwvN — Latha Venkatesh (@latha_venkatesh) August 14, 2022