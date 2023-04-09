Twitter or Titter? Elon Musk Takes Literacy to the Next Level by Removing ‘W’ from Twitter’s name

Twitter made quite a splash this past week with some unexpected branding changes. First, they replaced their iconic bird logo with the popular Doge meme, a favourite of Elon Musk. This change positively impacted the value of the Dogecoin cryptocurrency, adding as much as $4 billion to its market value.

In addition to the logo switch, Twitter employees at their San Francisco headquarters covered up the “w” in the company’s name, resulting in an informal renaming. While these changes may have been exciting for some, many online users expressed frustration, calling the moves “childish.”

Overall, it’s been an eventful week for the Twitter brand, and the reactions to the changes show how passionate people can be about their favourite social media platforms.

It’s worth noting that Elon Musk’s interest in renaming Twitter isn’t a recent development. In April 2022, the Tesla CEO ran a poll (which has since been deleted) asking people if they thought the “w” in Twitter should be removed. The options were pretty straightforward, ranging from “yes” to “of course,” and the poll drew hundreds of thousands of participants.

Elon Musk earlier replaced Twitter’s logo with Dogecoin’s Shiba Inu dog

Musk’s fascination with this idea has culminated in the recent logo swap with the Doge meme, which helped boost the value of the popular cryptocurrency. It’s clear that Musk enjoys stirring the pot and getting people talking about his latest musings, and this branding shake-up is just the latest example of his playful approach to social media.

Earlier this week, Twitter’s iconic blue bird logo got a temporary replacement in the form of Dogecoin’s Shiba Inu dog. This surprising move caused a stir among cryptocurrency enthusiasts, as the token enjoyed a surge in value following an endorsement from none other than Elon Musk.

Initially created as a parody of the cryptocurrency craze in 2013, Dogecoin has long been considered a joke by many in the industry. However, Musk’s tweets have helped give it a newfound legitimacy and boosted its profile in the eyes of investors.

Despite the initial excitement, the Dogecoin logo on Twitter was short-lived. By Friday, the bluebird had returned, and the cryptocurrency experienced a 9% drop in value. It shows how fickle the crypto world can be, with fortunes rising and falling based on the whims of social media trends and influential figures.

Back in October, Dogecoin experienced a significant boost in value thanks to none other than Elon Musk, who has been affectionately nicknamed “the dogefather” by retail traders. This surge in value followed Musk’s announcement of a $44 billion Twitter takeover deal, which caused many to speculate about the future of the popular social media platform.

Check out how people reacted on this

Well, Elon Musk has once again shown his maturity and professionalism by changing his Twitter name to “Titter.” By looking at this one, twitter said, “@elonmusk did indeed change Twitter name to Titter. #titter #SanFrancisco”

Another user sarcastically wrote, “Welcome to #titter.”

A user shared quite a funny and exciting picture. Undoubtedly you want to be able to control your laugh once you look at it, along with the image he wrote, “Replying to @cb_doge and@elonmusk.”

“Twitter is now Titter! Only @elonmusk can do this” twisted another user. “Well, all the cards gradually formed a combination. As Creative Director of Titter, I present to you the platform’s new logo” mentioned another user.

Twitter is now Titter! Only @elonmusk can do this 🤣 pic.twitter.com/jjS9WZGTR7 — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) April 5, 2023

Well, all the cards gradually formed a combination. As Creative Director of Titter, I present to you the platform's new logo ✨ pic.twitter.com/wHe245kUSl — Eva Fox 🦊 Claudius Nero's Legion 🦅 (@EvaFoxU) April 5, 2023

Comments

comments