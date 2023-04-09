Maggie Rogers takes a stand against ticket bots and fees: ‘F – – k bots + f – – k fees’

Singer and songwriter Maggie Rogers has decided to sell tickets for her upcoming “Summer of ’23 Tour” in a traditional way by offering them at box offices across the United States. Rogers announced on social media on Thursday, causing some of her fans to hastily make arrangements to purchase the tickets in person on Friday. This move comes as a response to the prevalence of online ticket bots and lawsuits against Ticketmaster.

On her Instagram handle, she shared a post by writing, “There’s much conversation right now about combating bots and making sure tickets get directly into the hands of fans, and at a reasonable price.”

“Ticketing fees have never been higher and a lot of people, me included, are justifiably frustrated and concerned. I’ve been thinking about this over the last few months and wanted to provide you with another option. So this time, in an effort to eliminate bots and lower fees — we’re going analog.”

In a TikTok post, she added, “Come buy a ticket like it’s 1965 … F – – k bots + f – – k fees.”

Maggie Rogers is also selling tickets in person at box offices

Back then, concert tickets were sold in person at box offices in the venue or at various Ticketmaster outlets in places like department stores. You could even purchase tickets over the phone. However, now Maggie Rogers uses traditional and modern methods to sell tickets for her upcoming concerts.

While fans can still purchase tickets online, Rogers also sells tickets in person at box offices nationwide. Fans can also sign up for a pre-sale code through the Seated app, and Ticketmaster is offering Live Nation pre-sales for some of her shows. The Washington Post attempted to contact Ticketmaster for comment on this matter.

Maggie Rogers’ “Summer of ’23 Tour” will begin in Charlotte, North Carolina, on July 24th and end in Washington, DC, on September 29th. During select cities, the openers will be Soccer Mommy and Alvvays.

Taylor Swift’s “Eras Tour” Ticketmaster controversy.

Rogers’ most recent album, “Surrender,” was released in July. Rogers stated that there would be a two-ticket limit per person for the in-person sales of her concert tickets. She also assured fans that all ticket tiers and prices would be available, with exclusive merchandise and a pre-selected playlist to enjoy while waiting in line.

On Friday, Maggie Rogers went to the Music Hall of Williamsburg to personally sell tickets for her upcoming Forest Hills show on July 27th. Fans shared videos of long lines wrapped around the block on social media as they eagerly waited to purchase tickets in person. Rogers even reposted some of these videos on her own social media accounts.

Many fans admired Rogers’ decision to sell tickets in this retro-style manner, particularly in light of the recent Taylor Swift “Eras Tour” Ticketmaster controversy.

