Twitter overflows with memes as Elon Musk reveals the Tesla bot.

Twitter is hit by yet another wave of memes following the reveal of Tesla bot by Elon Musk. Elon Musk already hold the reputation of being the catalyst for memes on Twitter. And add to that an unexpected reveal, the excitement touches a tick off point. And the tremors of the same are well felt on Twitter as memes flow left right and center giving twitterati yet another reason to polish their meme making skills.

The What and Why

It all started with Elon Musk. Quite a dramatic line to throw around though it is not inappropriate since we are talking about Elon Musk. On Thursday, the Tesla CEO made an unexpected announcement following which he unveiled a humanoid robot, the Tesla Bot, which is all the rage in Twitter right now. The Tesla Bot makes use of the very same AI that is used by the company’s long chain of autonomous vehicles. However, the excited crowd did not get to see an actual functional version of the robot. But the company did try to cover that gap with a dance performance by someone dressed as a Tesla Bot, the bizzareness of which might have triggered some memes. Perhaps Musk is trying to build up the excitement and expectation by not revealing it until the last moment. For now, it has definitely build up some good old memes.

Another reason for the chain reaction of memes might be the fact that the robot is a bit creepy with Slenderman-like features. And the robot made of “lightweight” materials might have had a heavy impact on people who were totally not expecting a reveal. After all unexpected events always churn some frenzied excitement and in this case, memes. According to Musk, the robot is supposed to be “friendly.” For now, let us spare a debate on that topic and take a look at the friendly memes.

No, it is not weird at all.

My Tesla bot going to 7/11 to grab me a slurpee pic.twitter.com/Oc6ym0bDn2 — ⚡️StarBoy⚡️ (@jacintotoobeast) August 20, 2021

“Memories bring back, memories bring back you.”

Where have I seen Elon musks Tesla Bot before…. pic.twitter.com/JHNmetEwPa — CaptainMB (@capnyuji) August 20, 2021

More to come! So save your best memes for the future!

Breaking: Elon Musk just announced Tesla plans to release a "prototype sometime next year," of a so-called Tesla Bot. More details to come 🤖 pic.twitter.com/xTadMutKPo — CNET (@CNET) August 20, 2021

Somebody clearly has got it all wrong here. Let us not delve into the “who” part of it.

Tesla and Elon Musk announced tonight that they are working on a Tesla Bot. Many fail to realize the car company is really a technology business. pic.twitter.com/z59RWUTYBi — Pomp 🌪 (@APompliano) August 20, 2021

Should we be laughing?

Me trying to figure out how to teach my Tesla Bot to twerk pic.twitter.com/1zMTwa3gQs — Bazinga (@BBingBBoom7) August 20, 2021

Suspicious much?

When I surprise my girlfriend at home and find Tesla Bot’s shoes outside pic.twitter.com/RYUgvZhjlJ — Bazinga (@BBingBBoom7) August 20, 2021

Well, as they say, “failures are the stepping stones to success.”

With a height of 5’8”, the Tesla Bot is already bound for failure. Half the population won’t settle for less than 6’0”. pic.twitter.com/rl9B7BCiac — Bazinga (@BBingBBoom7) August 20, 2021

Not a bad prospect after all.

Elon Musk announces the Tesla Bot 🤖 It will take over ‘boring’ work and a prototype releases in 2022 pic.twitter.com/xOzBp7OrU8 — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) August 20, 2021

Is that excitement, shock or displeasure? Or a mix of all?

Me seeing the first Tesla Bot in public #TeslaAIDay pic.twitter.com/OVUaUMKFfW — JOΞL (TheTVA.eth) (@AgeOfJoeltron) August 20, 2021

People will never be happy until terminator waves a hi at them. Till then we will not terminate these terminator memes.