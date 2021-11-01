Twitter rolling out ‘Super Follows’ Feature available to all iOS users

Twitter launches a new update, a feature that allowed all iOS users to Super Follow to their selected creators on the platform.

This Super Follows update was revealed in February in which Twitter users will have to pay a monthly subscription fee to view exclusive content from their selected creator.

But now the feature is available for more Twitter users.

It’s Super Following time –– everyone globally on iOS now has the option to Super Follow select creators. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) October 28, 2021

This feature was first released in September and is only available in the US and Canada. It is seen as a win-win situation for Twitter. It gets Twitter to diversify its revenue sources.

According to Super Follows policy, Interested users have to meet the minimum requirements. They have to be a minimum of 18 years old, have at least 10,000 followers, had tweeted at least 25 times in the past 30 days. Also after being accepted, they have to tweet a minimum of 25 tweets every 30 days.

Users are able to earn 97% of revenue coming from their Super Follows subscription and Twitter will take just 3 percent of revenue. When the user earns $50,000- and at this point, the user will earn up to 80 percent and Twitter will increase its cut up to 20 percent for all future earnings.

This Super follows is still unlimited for iOS devices, and Twitter said nothing on when it will be available for other platforms like Android or the web. You can know more about their terms in this support article by Twitter.