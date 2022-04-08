Twitter says it will hold an employee AMA with Elon Musk to address concerns about him joining the company’s board

A Twitter representative confirmed to Insider on Thursday that Elon Musk, the new company board director, will hold an AMA (“ask me anything”) session soon.

The announcement was initially reported by the Washington Post, and it came amid employee worries about Musk’s appointment to the board of directors after he purchased a 9.2% interest in the social networking site.

“We say that Twitter is what’s happening and what people are talking about right now. Often, we [at] Twitter are what’s happening and what people are talking about. This week, that has certainly been the case “According to the Washington Post, Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal sent a companywide email on Thursday.

Multiple Twitter employees have expressed dissatisfaction with Musk’s engagement in the firm, according to Insider’s Kali Hays.

Musk chastised Twitter last month for failing to “adhere to free speech norms” and thereby hurting democracy.

Musk was welcomed to the board of directors by Agrawal in a tweet on Tuesday. In response, Musk said he was “looking forward to working with Parag & Twitter board to make significant improvements to Twitter in coming months!”

Musk, who is also the CEO of Tesla and a frequent Twitter user, is a contentious figure whose outspoken views on the social media platform have often stirred controversy.

Musk, for example, challenged Russian President Vladimir Putin to a single duel over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in a tweet last month. Last year, he claimed on Twitter that if the UN’s World Food Programme could prove that $6 billion from the world’s billionaires could solve a food issue, he would sell Tesla stock and donate the earnings.

Musk famously sparked a scandal — and an investigation — in 2018 when he tweeted that he was considering taking Tesla private at $420 a share, with “funding secured.” The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) of the United States has filed a lawsuit against him for the tweet, stating that he made “false and misleading representations.” The SEC lawsuit against Musk and Tesla was settled for $40 million.

Musk has been categorized as a Class II director, according to the company’s formal papers, and his term will expire at Twitter’s annual stockholder meeting in 2024. As a result, the billionaire is now an official member of the Twitter board of directors.