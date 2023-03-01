Twitter services have been restored following a global outage.

Twitter experienced an outage on Wednesday, with several users, including those in India, reporting problems refreshing their newsfeeds or posting new content. The service was restored after a brief interruption around 4 p.m. According to Downdetector, affected areas in India included major cities such as Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Nagpur, Lucknow, and Patna, among others.

Users in India reported that the Twitter homepage was not loading. The problem started around 4 p.m. Users claimed that the social media website did not allow them to refresh their feeds. Not only was the web version affected, but so was the Twitter app for iPhone and Android. According to Downdetector, 58% of users had issues with the mobile app, 37% with the desktop website, and 5% complained about the server connection. When connectivity was restored, many users flocked to the microblogging platform to express their feelings about the outage. Some people found humour in the situation and shared amusing memes.

Some users used the opportunity to mock Twitter’s new CEO, Elon Musk. Meanwhile, several Indian users reported that the network was only unavailable on Jio networks.

GLOBAL OUTAGE

