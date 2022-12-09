Twitter shuts ‘Moments’ feature that allowed curated collection of tweets

On Thursday, Twitter has announced to shut down its ‘Moments’ feature that was originally introduced in 2015 to allow curated collection of tweets that users could create

Twitter said that the existing Moments will stay on the microblogging site but users will not be able to create new ones.

“Not all moments last. As of today we’re removing the option to create Moments for most users as we focus on improving other experiences,” the company posted.

It further added, “You can still see past Moments and follow Live events on Twitter.”

As part of Elon Musk’s goal to make Twitter a clutter-free space, the social media platform has also removed “tweeted from” labels for most users.

Twitter India had rolled out sponsored “Moments” — in 2018- a new custom feature to allow brands partner with premium publishers and develop brand integrations.

It gave advertisers the access to add a branded cover image to the “Moment” in question as well as insert their own brand’s tweets into the round-up.

“Moments”, for publishers, was an end-to-end solution for publishing and monetising all forms of content on the micro-blogging platform, including Tweets, photos, videos and GIFs.

It also allowed them to produce and tell stories about events easily.

Launched to take on Instagram and Snapchat’s “Stories” feature, “Moments” appeared as a separate tab on a user’s profile and enabled them to track stories and breaking news by curating related content.