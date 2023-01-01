Twitter to close Seattle office and faces eviction, says report

As per recent reports, the social media behemoth Twitter is allegedly facing eviction at its Seattle office and is asking employees to work from home as the company looks to cut costs under new chief Elon Musk.

On Thursday, a report from The New York Times stated that Twitter “stopped paying rent at its Seattle office, leading it to face eviction,” citing people familiar with the matter.

On Thursday, Platformer managing editor Zoe Schiffer also reported that Twitter is closing the Seattle office and asking employees to work from home, citing an email to staff.

Earlier in 2022, Twitter slacked off 208 Seattle-based employees amid broad cost cuts that took place shortly after Musk took over the social media company.

Before Elon Musk acquired Twitter, Seattle was the company’s second-largest engineering hub outside of the San Francisco headquarters. It first set up it’s office in Seattle in 2012 and is based at the Century Square building in downtown.

The report in the New York Times stated that Musk has laid off approximately 75% of the company’s employees and is also closing data centers and suspending janitorial services to diminish costs. Twitter had around 7,500 employees when Musk took over in October.

After months of legal battles spurred by his attempt to drop out of a planned purchase, Musk — the CEO of Tesla and founder of SpaceX — went ahead with his deal to acquire Twitter for $44 billion.