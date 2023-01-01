Toyota Kirloskar Motor reports a data breach in its system

On Sunday, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, a major automaker, revealed a data breach in its system. Additionally, it stated that the extent of the incident is being confirmed. The business claimed in a statement that it had been “notified by one of its service providers of an event that may have exposed personal information” of some of its clients on the internet.

“The extent of intrusion is being confirmed,” Toyota Kirloskar Motor said in a statement. The competent authority CERT-In under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has been notified, as per the automaker.

Regarding this occurrence, TKM will collaborate with its service provider to strengthen the already comprehensive policies in place. In addition, it is committed to preventing any disturbance for our respected customers. The automaker stated, expressing regret “for any concern” the incident may have caused.

As a result of growing input costs, the automaker Toyota Kirloskar Motor announced on Saturday. It reported that starting on April 1, all its model ranges will see price increases of up to 4%.

The business sells models, including the Fortuner and the Innova Crysta. It highlighted that prices are increasing due to growing input expenses, especially raw material costs.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor stated in a statement that it had made every deliberate effort as a devoted and customer-focused firm to lessen the effect of increased prices on consumers. Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) reported a 9.5% fall in domestic sales for November 2022, to 11,765 units. In comparison to the 13,003 units the business sold during the same month in 2021.

According to Atul Sood, Associate Vice President of Sales and Strategic Marketing at TKM, the business started surging demand and favorable reactions to the introduction of the Innova HyCross.

According to him, the Urban Cruiser Hyryder has also been doing well in the market. From April to November 2022, cumulative wholesales saw a 31% increase over the same time period in the previous year.

However, TKM also suffered an irreparable loss last month with the untimely and unexpected death of Vikram S. Kirloskar, the vice chairman of the business. “He has been a core pillar of strength for the entire Indian Automotive Industry. A true visionary and leader, we hope we will be able to fulfill his dream of bringing in not just practical but better, sustainable, cleaner, and safer mobility solutions to India”, Sood said.