Twitter to have mute, block signals as downvotes, announces Elon Musk

Twitter boss Elon Musk, who faced criticism for suspending accounts of journalists and later reinstated them, has announced that the social media platform will start incorporating mute and block signals from Blue Verified accounts as downvotes.

On December 12, Twitter Inc relaunched a improved version of its subscription service Twitter Blue at a higher price for Apple users, the company said in a tweet.

The improved service allowed subscribers to edit tweets, upload 1080p videos and get a blue checkmark post account verification.

Also, Elon Musk said late Friday he would restore the Twitter accounts of several journalists that were suspended after he accused them of endangering his family.



Musk carried out a Twitter poll asking whether he should reinstate the suspended accounts now or in a week’s time. Nearly 59 percent of the 3.69 million who took part said he should reinstate the accounts now.