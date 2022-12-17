Meta to shut down its cameo-like ‘Super’ app

Meta has announced that it will shut down its cameo-like app, Super, on February 15, 2023.

The cameo app ‘super’ is a live-streaming platform for influencers developed by Meta in 2020.

Meta said that it had intended to create a virtual meet-and-greet experience that was similar to what users experience at a real-life event like VidCon or Comic-Con, reports TechCrunch.

The company was quoted saying, “What we found we’d created, however, was a much greater opportunity for creators and fans to connect in fun and exciting ways.”

It further added, “We saw creators and fans raise funds for good causes, launch a new set of books, test drive new jokes for standup routines, and even play trivia against one another. It was amazing to see the joy and creativity in each new Super event. Sadly, however, the time has come for us to say goodbye.”

According to the report, the app will not be officially shut down until February, users won’t be able to create new events during this time.