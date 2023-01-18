Twitter to sell blue tick annually at discount prices

Musk has been working on his goals ever since he acquired Twitter. One of his goals to launch a package system for Twitter Blue was criticized by many. Twitter Blue allowed users to buy the verification mark beside their name at $8, a reduction in ads, a preferable algorithm and many other features.

Consumers can now select between a cheaper annual membership rather than the $8 monthly online rate or the $11 monthly iOS cost, which contains the 30 per cent fee shifting from Apple to the user. The membership is still only accessible via iOS or the web.

Yearly Twitter Blue memberships are available on the internet for $84 a year, saving you slightly above 12 % versus paying for a monthly web membership — or 36 per cent when you purchase on iOS — if you want to start putting some additional money right away.

It’s unknown whether Apple will object if Twitter compensates for its cut in this manner, but the firm has previously made exceptions to its App Store policies for this kind of thing. For example, “reader” apps and “multiplatform services” typically allow you to sign up for a subscription you’ve already purchased somewhere else without having to pay Apple’s service charges.

This new annual plan was mentioned on the Twitter support page and no other significant changes have been listed on the list. One thing is for sure if you pay for the blue tick monthly or in an annual basis, it will take a certain amount of time for the blue tick to appear beside your name and before that, you will have to verify your phone number in order to activate it.

Although Twitter has been charging for things which earlier were free, the company has been failing to pay rent for its space. According to several reports, the company has been sued on the ground of non-payment of rent in San Francisco. Also in Singapore, many employees were laid off from the office because of non-payment of rent.

In a Tuesday report in Financial Times, it cited three sources that said that the first instalment of the payment of interests is due to pay. This interest is of $13 billion that Elon took to acquire Twitter for a $44 billion deal. The paper also stated about some bankers are in conversation with Musk about reforming debt that is expensive and unsecured.

Recently, Elon Musk has been very poor in stake management after he acquired Twitter. He dropped to $137 billion, which Guinness World Record called a new world record. He has been in debt and currently trying every means to generate revenue from his newly acquired company, Twitter.