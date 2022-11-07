Log In Register
Twitter will become “the most accurate source of Information,” according to Elon Musk
Elon Musk tweeted his vision of constructing a platform of highly Accurate Information

Archie Garg
NewsTrendingWorld

The goal of the social media network, according to Elon Musk, the recently hired CEO of Twitter Inc., is to become the most accurate information source about the globe. This assertion lighted discussion over how it would accomplish this objective and who will figure out what is right.

Musk was challenged by Twitter co-founder and former CEO Jack Dorsey. Who is accurate to? Dorsey enquired to his tweet further.

Musk answered right away. As determined by Twitter users via Community Notes (formerly known as Birdwatch), he retorted.

Birdwatch, a community-driven, cooperative Twitter service, assists users in staying informed and provides helpful context to postings. Musk changed the name of the initiative to “Community Notes” after taking over Twitter.

Twitter

The fight was still very much in progress. Following that, the platform saw a few tweets from the former and current leader criticising one another’s strategies.
“I still think… Birdwatch is a far better name. And ‘more informative’ a far better goal,” Dorsey tweeted.”. Musk was not the silent observer as usual. Birdwatch gives me the creeps, he said in response.

Community Notes is the most dull Facebook name ever, Dorsey retorted.” Not everything needs to have ‘bird’ in the name,’ the Twitter Complaint Hotline Operator (Musk Twitter bio) responded. On Twitter, there are way too many bird groups fighting among themselves. Happy Birds.

Musk wants Twitter to develop into a forum for free speech free of false information. However, it’s simpler said than done. Jack is among many who are asking how this will be done. “More speech is the best remedy for erroneous speech”.Any alternative method to enforce “correct information” needs a person to serve as the arbitrator of reality. How do you intend to carry out the task? Someone wrote.

Numerous users urged him to fact-check his since-deleted tweet regarding the assault on Nancy Pelosi’s husband, US Congress Speaker.

Many tweets were seen advising and giving power to his vision.

