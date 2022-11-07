Twitter will become “the most accurate source of Information,” according to Elon Musk

The goal of the social media network, according to Elon Musk, the recently hired CEO of Twitter Inc., is to become the most accurate information source about the globe. This assertion lighted discussion over how it would accomplish this objective and who will figure out what is right.



Twitter needs to become by far the most accurate source of information about the world. That’s our mission. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 7, 2022

Musk was challenged by Twitter co-founder and former CEO Jack Dorsey. Who is accurate to? Dorsey enquired to his tweet further.

As judged by the people of Twitter via Community Notes (formerly Birdwatch) — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 7, 2022

Musk answered right away. As determined by Twitter users via Community Notes (formerly known as Birdwatch), he retorted.

Birdwatch, a community-driven, cooperative Twitter service, assists users in staying informed and provides helpful context to postings. Musk changed the name of the initiative to “Community Notes” after taking over Twitter.

The fight was still very much in progress. Following that, the platform saw a few tweets from the former and current leader criticising one another’s strategies.

“I still think… Birdwatch is a far better name. And ‘more informative’ a far better goal,” Dorsey tweeted.”. Musk was not the silent observer as usual. Birdwatch gives me the creeps, he said in response.

Community Notes is the most dull Facebook name ever, Dorsey retorted.” Not everything needs to have ‘bird’ in the name,’ the Twitter Complaint Hotline Operator (Musk Twitter bio) responded. On Twitter, there are way too many bird groups fighting among themselves. Happy Birds.

Musk wants Twitter to develop into a forum for free speech free of false information. However, it’s simpler said than done. Jack is among many who are asking how this will be done. “More speech is the best remedy for erroneous speech”.Any alternative method to enforce “correct information” needs a person to serve as the arbitrator of reality. How do you intend to carry out the task? Someone wrote.

The best solution to false speech is more speech. Any other strategy to enforce “accurate info” requires someone to be the arbiter of truth. How do you plan to accomplish the mission? — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) November 7, 2022

The one he deleted? — Ron Coleman (@RonColeman) November 7, 2022

Ok, that can be possible if you allow everyone to have a voice. Not just the radical Left. — Lavern Spicer 🇺🇸 (@lavern_spicer) November 7, 2022

Numerous users urged him to fact-check his since-deleted tweet regarding the assault on Nancy Pelosi’s husband, US Congress Speaker.

Many tweets were seen advising and giving power to his vision.