Twitterati are Sharing their Reactions to Ridiculously High Cleaning and Service Fees Charged by Airbnb.

Not all of us are Bruce Wayne, and not all of us have the superpower of being insanely rich. Perhaps that is why people are annoyed and worked up by the insanely high cleaning and service fees charged by Airbnb. It is a golden rule to maintain cleanliness, however, if they start charging gold rates for getting a room cleaned, then it’s time to pull a flash and run off the scene.

It is the rule of the business to make profits in every way possible and you cannot blame them for squeezing in a bit of trick and tips to add to that profit, but once they start squeezing the pockets real hard, the reaction is inevitable.

Those who were freaked by the sky-high rates charged by Airbnb are now pouring out their reactions and responses tinted with sarcasm and humor, and it has flooded Twitter. Here are snippets of the best reactions from Twitter that have been trending lately.

Whatever the matter at hand, as long as you have a good stock of humor, there’s no reason to turn back.

Finally found an affordable Airbnb in Joshua Tree pic.twitter.com/z0ntQi7ehX — Cody Scheppers (@codyscheppers) May 17, 2021

If you are in search of the eighth wonder of the world, here you go. People are equally amazed and stupefied by this, and that cuts the ‘wonder’ criteria.

we gotta stop airbnb pic.twitter.com/RUVq3Gwv9i — alexa (@mariokartdwi) May 17, 2021

Looks like Airbnb is taking the quote ‘Cleanliness is next to Godliness’ a bit too seriously. Once you hear the rates, you will surely see heaven for a moment.

One time a woman charged me $150 for leaving a single dirty spoon in the sink — jax dell’osso (@jaxdellosso) May 17, 2021

And then there are people whose brightest idea of a vacation is the couch and Netflix, and maybe some chips and coke. Cleaning charges do not necessarily apply, and probably with prices soaring to ridiculously high levels, all of us might have to choose this alternative. It is a bright future ahead after all!

Everyone sharing their Airbnb stories of ridiculous hidden fees and expenses. Me sitting on my couch … the only vacation I’ve had in years … pic.twitter.com/dOxlxiatAm — teatime75 (@teatime75) May 17, 2021

Mathematics is a very crucial subject and looks like the folks at Airbnb are either really bad at it or really good at it. It is a very thin line, and whether good or bad, the one paying will surely hanging by a line.

Airbnb will tell you it’s 150 a night and you when you go to checkout for 2 nights it’s $1,987 — 50 Shades of Greg (@greg_ramirez21) May 17, 2021

There is always the dose of philosophical wisdom to explain the situation.

Airbnb used to be such a dope alternative to overpriced hotels. “For the price of a room we get a whole house!” They always become the thing they were supposed to destroy” same as Uber https://t.co/lVFOHzcvBb — D (@DrakoTsunami) May 18, 2021

There is no shortage of pro-tips to cope with the prices.

Free game: book Airbnb with your cash app card.. they cant charge any additional fees if you don’t have any money on the card 😏 — Auttumn (@Ima_B_Legendary) May 17, 2021

Whoever thought a simple receipt with a few ridiculously high numbers could almost rip your wallets and put you with that person on the street.

Airbnb has to stop. pic.twitter.com/fETP9RNs0e — tiger of wall street(kadeem) (@xclusive7784) May 18, 2021

Alternatives never go out of ‘trend’

Finally found an affordable airbnb in Albuquerque pic.twitter.com/dzqauR06za — Iina (@lalosaIamanca) May 18, 2021

Apparently, Its all in the past now