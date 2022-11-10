According to recent reports, Twitter’s information security chief, Lea Kissner is leaving the company. Read the entire article to find out more about this new piece.

Statements made by people

People believe that the top heads of the company are leaving the company because of the decisions and actions of the new boss, Elon Musk.

“Our CISO, Chief Privacy Officer, and Chief Compliance Officer ALL resigned last night. This news will be buried in the return-to-office drama. I believe that is intentional,” an attorney on the company’s privacy team wrote in a note posted to Twitter’s Slack on Thursday that Reuters received from sources.

“We are tracking recent developments at Twitter with deep concern,” a spokesperson for the Federal Trade Commission told Reuters.

“No CEO or company is above the law, and companies must follow our consent decrees. Our revised consent order gives us new tools to ensure compliance, and we are prepared to use them,” the spokesperson said.

“Elon has shown that his only priority with Twitter users is how to monetize them,” said the attorney on the Slack note.

“I do not believe he cares about the human rights activists, the dissidents, our users in un-monetizable regions, and all the other users who have made Twitter the global town square you have all spent so long building, and we all love.”

About Twitter

Twitter is one of the most popular social media companies. It has been experiencing a lot of changes lately. The company now has been acquired by Elon Musk and is always in the news nowadays because of the changes being introduced by the billionaire. Elon Musk bought the company for $44 billion and ever since that, he has fired half of the staff of the company including the CEO of the company, Parag Agarwal. Twitter as an app is loved by people because it gives them a chance to express themselves in the crispest way possible, and helps people create an impact. Tweets have played a major role in stirring protests and boycotts. But because of the policies being introduced by Elon Musk, famous celebrities like Gigi Hadid and Amber Heard have left the platform.

Elon Musk

Elon Musk is the richest person on the planet. He is the owner of two very successful companies, Tesla and SpaceX. He has recently Twitter and has been trying to gain profits from the company. He was reported saying that he overpaid to buy Twitter. With his actions and the kind of policies he is introducing, it seems like he is trying to get back every penny he spent on buying the social media company.