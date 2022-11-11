Call Of Duty Warzone 2.0 Is Set To Launch On November 16

Activision has confirmed Call Of Duty Warzone 2.0 is set to release at 10:00 AM PDT/1 PM EDT/6 PM GMT on November 16. On November 16, the day that Warzone 2.0 launches, the original Warzone will go offline starting at 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET. Activision is taking the first Battle Royale offline for 12 days in order to focus on making sure that the sequel is stable, and confirmed cosmetics will not be carried over into the new game.

Activision has also confirmed any cosmetic items that you might have purchased for the original Battlezone will not transfer to the new title.

Since Modern Warfare II launched on October 28, that gives players about two weeks to upgrade weapons before the release of Warzone 2.0. While you will be able to begin leveling your guns when it arrives, on October 28, gamers begin playing through the campaign and multiplayer mode first.

A full reveal of the Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer mode was also shared during an event, and an open beta started for PlayStation users the following day. Alongside its June 8 reveal of Modern Warfare 2, Activision clarified the future of the Activision-hit Battle Royale, confirming the upcoming sequel would support last-gen as well as current-gen hardware.

Upon release, Season 1 of Warzone 2 will see players leveling up via an all-new battle pass, exploring Al Mazrah and a new DMZ mode. In terms of Warzone 2, one of the more exciting new features is going to be the inclusion of the Al Mazrah map, which was shared a little bit of information about it at the Call of Dutys Next showcase. We have also got an early look at Warzone 2s new map, called Al Mizrah, with developer Infinity Ward showing off some locations players will be able to explore, including what appears to be an airport taken from fan-favorite Terminal Map.