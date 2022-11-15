Best Friday Sale Deals for 2022

It’s the time for the biggest-ever shopping festival! This Black Friday Sale comes with the promise of several new discounts and offers.

If you are also among those who have been looking forward to this sale and upgrading your existing products at a discounted pricing, then we have got you covered. Here are the main highlights of the sale, complete with trending deals. Let us take a look.

The Best deals

As mentioned above, there will be a wide range of products that will be sold for a discounted price for this sale. Various e-commerce platforms like Best Buy, Target, etc have announced Black Friday Sales adding to the excitement of the customers. Leading web hosting providers like Hostinger and many more have promised similar Black Friday discounts. Let’s take a look at the deals

Deals Black Friday Deals on Best Buy

Reports suggest that Best Buy is all set to line up a wide range of products at discounted prices. Let’s take a look at some of these products.

Samsung Frame TV discounted to $549.99

If you are looking for a new Smart TV for this Black Friday Sale, then Best Buy has got you covered with amazing discounts on smart TVs.

Samsung Frame TV series is among the popular and best-selling Smart TVs in the segment. This is a great choice for those looking for a 4K TV under $600.

Sony A90J Series OLED TV discounted to $1799.99

For those with a higher budget, looking for a flagship level $2000 smart TV, the best option will be the Sony A90J Series OLED TV. Sony is one of the leading television makers in the market and is a trusted choice when it comes to Smart TVs.

For this Black Friday Sale, Sony is all set to surprise its customers with a mindblowing discount. This is the perfect time for those who have been waiting to get their hands on the flagship series Smart TV.

Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch for $1599

The latest Apple MacBook Pro will be a highlight of the sale and the perfect choice for those planning to upgrade their workspace at a relatively low budget. Reports suggest that the price slash will be as high as $400!

Apple AirPods for $89

There is more good news in order for Apple fans. A discount has been announced for the Apple Airpods. If the reports are to be believed, the AirPods will be priced below $100!

Best deals on Black Friday Sale at Target

Here are the best deals, you can find for this Black Friday Sale on Target.

Beats Solo 3 Wireless Headphones for $99

If you are looking for overhead headphones, then Apple’s Beats headphones are expected to receive a massive slash for this sale up to $100 in Target.

AirPods Pro 2nd generation with charging case for $89.99

A wide range of Apple products will also be available at slashed prices on Target. This includes the Pro variant of the older AirPods Pro. Buy Apple AirPods 2nd generation here.

Black Friday Day Sale discount on Hostinger

If you are planning to take your business online, or if you are thinking about building a professional website, then the timing cannot be more perfect.

The leading web hosting solution provider, Hostinger has announced their Black Friday Day Sale discount for their web hosting service. Take a look at the new discounted prices.

The offers on web hosting have been set for Premium Shared and WordPress plans where you can get a free domain plus web hosting for a period of 48 months. The sale is live and will end on 4th Dec 2022.

For Indian users

Hostinger has expanded its deals and discounts on its web hosting services for its Indian users too. Here for the sale, Hostinger will be providing discounts where the price has been set as low as Rs.129 per month. The discount sale will commence from 3rd November, and last till 4th December.

Use the code BLACKFRIDAY and avail of an additional 10% discount on Shared and WordPress web hosting plans.