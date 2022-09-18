U.S. appeals court rejects Big Tech’s Regulate Online Speech

According to recent reports, a U.S. appeals court supported a Texas law that does not allow social media firms to censor, suspend or ban users based on their viewpoint. Go through the whole article to learn more about this interesting news piece.

About the Texas Law

“Today we reject the idea that corporations have a freewheeling First Amendment right to censor what people say,” Judge Andrew Oldham, an appointee of former President Donald Trump, wrote in the ruling. In signing the bill last year, Texas Governor Greg Abbott said, “There is a dangerous movement by some social media companies to silence conservative ideas and values. This is wrong and we will not allow it in Texas.” Various companies are against this law and one of them is NetChoice. “We remain convinced that when the U.S. Supreme Court hears one of our cases, it will uphold the First Amendment rights of websites, platforms, and apps,” said Carl Szabo, NetChoice’s vice president, and general counsel. Companies are so against this law because it will hamper their ability to stop negative and abusive views and the expression of extreme political and religious views on their platforms. A similar law was proposed in Florida but was also ruled unconstitutional by one of the appeal courts. This law has a massive over all the tech companies and how they handle, control and regulate content posted by the users on their platforms.

Trump and Twitter

So, basically during this ruling, social media companies were described to be brutal and harsh. The case of Twitter banning Trump also came up. This happened after a mob of Trump supporters ambushed the U.S. Capitol. Twitter had cited “the risk of further incitement of violence” as a reason. The Texas law, therefore, bans social media companies from censoring or banning anyone. This law applies is applicable to all social media firms which have more than 50, 000 users.

Statements given by firms against the law