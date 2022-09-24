U.S. comes to the rescue of Iranians as it Eases Internet Curbs For Them

According to recent reports, the U.S. has decided to ease curbs on the internet for Iranian so that the protestors can protest for their fundamental rights. Read the whole article to learn about the complete story.

About the protest

With the ease of internet curbs for Iranians, the United States will also be benefitting from this decision. It will help American tech firms to expand their business in Iran. According to reports, approximately 35 people have been killed due to these violent protests. Through this decision, the U.S. government wants the Iranian government to realize that it cannot censor people. Even Billionaires like Elon Musk are ready to help the protestors by providing internet services in the country through his satellite. Women protestors have taken out their hijabs and burnt them to prove their point to the Iranian government. “We are going to help make sure the Iranian people are not kept isolated and in the dark,” said US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken. President Ebrahim Raisi spoke at a pro-government event, saying he would not allow the country’s security to be “threatened”.”We will not allow people’s security to be put at risk under any circumstances,” he said, shortly after returning from the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Who is Mahsa Amini?

Mahsa Amini was a 22-year-old woman who died due to the cruelty shown by the police officers in Iran. She was arrested for not following the hijab regulations formed by the Iranian government.

The police claim that she died of a heart attack but eyewitnesses claim that she was beaten against the police vehicle due to which she might have suffered a stroke that eventually led to her death. Her death sparked protests in Iran against the moral policing of women done by the government. As mentioned above, women are burning their hijabs in order to protest against the government’s unwanted regulations. The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights on Thursday said UN experts strongly condemned the use of physical violence against women in Iran by state authorities.“Iranian authorities said (Amini) died of a heart attack, and claimed her death was from natural causes. However, some reports suggested that Amini’s death was a result of alleged torture and ill-treatment,” it said in a statement.“We call on the Iranian authorities to hold an independent, impartial, and prompt investigation into Ms. Amini’s death, make the findings of the investigation public, and hold all perpetrators accountable,” it added.