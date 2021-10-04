U.S. forms a coalition with 30 countries to fight against cybercrimes

The United States administration under the leadership of President Joe Biden is taking cybercrimes and cyberattacks very seriously, just like every other country should. Today, the U.S. President has announced to bring together and form a coalition of 30 countries to jointly break the walls of cybercriminals and ransomware gangs that are impacting organizations worldwide.

The issue came into focus after simultaneous and rising cases of cyberattacks in the United States alone, be it the Colonial Pipeline attacks, Kaseya attacks, or JBS Foods attacks among several others. The potential damage that these cyberattacks can cause, not only to the organizations but also to national security is massive and cannot be ignored under any given circumstances.

President Biden says, “This month, the United States will bring together 30 countries to accelerate our cooperation in combatting cybercrime, improving law enforcement collaboration, stemming the illicit use of cryptocurrency, and engaging on these issues diplomatically.”

The United States of America is said to partner with its G7 partners and NATO allies to fight in the battle, as mentioned in a report by Bleeping Computer. The cyberattacks in the recent past have shaken the ground for the States, and it has been revealed that they included significant vulnerabilities across critical infrastructure across the globe.

According to reports, Interpol advised the industry partners and police agencies worldwide to come together and show a united front against these cybercriminals and ransomware warlords. However, United States along with its G7 partners will soon find a solution to this problem and tackle it with combined efforts.

Furthermore, President Joe Biden has also issued a U.S. security memorandum to strengthen national security by bolstering the country’s critical cybersecurity infrastructure. This memorandum will be baselining minimum security threshold and performance goals for organizations.

“Cyber threats can affect every American, every business regardless of size, and every community. That’s why my administration is marshaling a whole-of-nation effort to confront cyber threats,” says Biden.

Biden further mentioned in his announcement that he is building a coalition of over 30 nations to advocate for and make a significant contribution in the form of investments in trusted 5G technology in order to enhance cybersecurity within these nations.

“And, we are bringing the full strength of our capabilities to disrupt malicious cyber activity, including managing both the risks and opportunities of emerging technologies like quantum computing and artificial intelligence,” President Biden added in his speech today.

What do you think? Can having a 30-country coalition be enough to disrupt this streak of cyberattacks that are impacting organizations across the globe? In my opinion, it is a good initiative that can enhance security standards, not only for the United States but for the other 29 nations as well.