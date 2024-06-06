DOJ and FTC Share Responsibilities

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) have finalized an agreement to divide their antitrust investigations into major players in the artificial intelligence (AI) sector. Under this arrangement, the DOJ will lead the investigation into Nvidia, while the FTC will focus on Microsoft and OpenAI. This collaboration reflects a strategic move to address the competitive dynamics within the rapidly growing AI industry.

Historical Context

This division of labor between the DOJ and FTC echoes their 2019 strategy for overseeing major tech companies. In that instance, the FTC pursued cases against Meta and Amazon, while the DOJ targeted Apple and Google. These efforts, which are still ongoing, underscore the regulatory agencies’ commitment to tackling potential monopolistic behaviors in the tech sector.

AI Industry Boom

The timing of this regulatory action coincides with significant advancements and investments in AI technologies. Startups like OpenAI and Anthropic, creators of popular AI chatbots ChatGPT and Claude, are gaining momentum. Meanwhile, tech giants such as Google, Microsoft, Amazon, and Meta are investing heavily in AI to avoid falling behind in a market projected to generate over $1 trillion in revenue within the next decade.

Microsoft’s Expanding Investment in OpenAI

Microsoft’s relationship with OpenAI has deepened significantly since its initial $1 billion investment in 2019. The company has now poured approximately $13 billion into OpenAI, leveraging its AI models for products like the Copilot chatbot and offering open-source models on its Azure cloud platform. These substantial investments highlight the enormous costs associated with developing and training sophisticated AI systems, which rely heavily on specialized chips.

Nvidia’s Market Control Under Examination

Nvidia holds a dominant position in the AI chip market, controlling about 80% of it and supplying custom AI processors to major cloud computing companies like Google, Microsoft, and Amazon. This dominance has allowed Nvidia to maintain impressive gross margins between 70% and 80%. However, this market control has also drawn regulatory scrutiny, with the DOJ set to investigate potential antitrust violations.

Questions Surrounding Microsoft’s Inflection AI Deal

The FTC is also probing Microsoft’s $650 million deal with AI startup Inflection AI. There are concerns that this transaction may have been structured to avoid merger disclosure requirements. The deal allowed Microsoft to use Inflection’s models and hire most of its staff, including co-founders. Microsoft claims the agreement was intended to accelerate its AI projects while allowing Inflection to operate independently.

OpenAI Employees Voice Concerns

Ahead of these regulatory actions, a group of current and former OpenAI employees published an open letter expressing unease about the rapid pace of AI development and the lack of effective oversight. They highlighted inadequate whistleblower protections and insufficient obligations for AI companies to share information with regulatory bodies and the public.

Broader Regulatory Initiatives

This agreement between the DOJ and FTC follows the FTC’s January order for major AI companies, including OpenAI, Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon, and Anthropic, to disclose details about their recent investments and partnerships. FTC Chair Lina Khan announced this market inquiry during the agency’s tech summit on AI, utilizing the agency’s authority under Section 6(b) of the FTC Act. This allows the FTC to gather detailed information about the business practices of AI firms independently of its enforcement division.

Emphasis on AI Oversight

Lina Khan emphasized the critical role of regulatory scrutiny as AI technologies continue to evolve. She stated, “There’s no AI exemption from the laws on the books,” highlighting the FTC’s commitment to preventing companies from using their market power to hinder competition or deceive the public.

As these investigations progress, they are expected to significantly impact the business practices of major AI industry players, shaping the future landscape of artificial intelligence by promoting fair competition and accountability.