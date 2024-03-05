The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) and the Indian income tax authorities have been embroiled in a tax battle recently. There is a tax status dispute over ADIA’s interest revenue from Indian debt instruments for the 2018–19 fiscal year. ADIA filed its income tax return with the cellphone number “9999999999,” which set off a series of events that resulted in a substantial tax verdict. This unexpected turn of events caused the dispute to evolve.

Credits: Khaleej Times

The Background:

The Abu Dhabi-based sovereign wealth fund ADIA is no stranger to problems relating to cross-border taxes. ADIA asserted its tax exemption in India as a governmental agency by citing Article 24 of the tax treaty between India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). In the ensuing debate with Indian income tax authorities, this provision became central to the argument

The Tax Investigation:

Among the main actors in this dispute is the Truecaller application, which recognized the mobile number ‘9999999999’ as a bogus number. With the help of this information, the Commissioner (Appeals) questioned the legitimacy of ADIA, claiming that the sovereign wealth fund might not be an arm of the Abu Dhabi government but rather be a phony establishment. The ITAT bench questioned this approach, stating that it is questionable and should be rejected outright to rely so heavily on a mobile number that was discovered by a third-party app.

Impact on ADIA’s Finances:

ADIA will suffer a great deal as a result of this tax battle because the upheld tax on its interest revenue is estimated to be worth Rs 365 crore. Although the approximately Rs 700 crore dividend income is unaffected, the tax imposed has significant financial consequences. Beyond the immediate financial loss, ADIA’s reputation is impacted, and doubts are raised regarding the legality of the tax authorities’ activities.

Legal Proceedings:

ADIA has appealed to the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) in response to the unfavorable finding, requesting that the order be overturned. The main focus of ADIA’s argument is how the tax treaty should be interpreted, specifically with regard to Article 24, which exempts governmental agencies from paying taxes. Notably, the ITAT disapproved of the lower tax authorities’ actions, highlighting the tax treaty advantages that were rejected on “very flimsy grounds.”

Truecaller Controversy:

Among the main actors in this dispute is the Truecaller application, which recognized the mobile number ‘9999999999’ as a bogus number. With the help of this information, the Commissioner (Appeals) questioned the legitimacy of ADIA, claiming that the sovereign wealth fund might not be an arm of the Abu Dhabi government but rather be a phony establishment. This strategy was questioned by the ITAT bench, which said that depending so much on a mobile number that was detected by a third-party app is dubious and ought to be rejected outright.

Concerns Raised by Chartered Accountants:

Chartered accountants have raised concerns about the potential impact of this case on other non-residents who may have used similar methods to file their income tax returns. Many non-residents, lacking an Indian mobile phone, have resorted to entering a 10-digit code, such as ‘9999999999,’ to fulfill the mandatory mobile number requirement. The ITAT ruling may set a precedent, offering relief to other non-residents who could face tax demands due to the use of such codes.

Questioning the Commissioner (Appeals) Decision:

The ITAT bench expressed astonishment at the Commissioner (Appeals) for denying the status of a government-owned authority solely based on Truecaller’s mobile number identification. The tribunal argued that, instead of relying on a flagged number, the commissioner should have verified the provided PAN and address to ascertain ADIA’s status as a government-owned entity. This criticism underscores the potential pitfalls of relying on automated tools without thorough verification in complex tax matters.

Conclusion:

The ADIA tax dispute with Indian income tax authorities sheds light on the complexities and challenges faced by multinational entities operating in a globalized economy. The reliance on third-party applications and the subsequent legal proceedings highlight the need for a more robust and nuanced approach to tax assessments. As the case unfolds at the ITAT, the outcome will not only impact ADIA’s financial standing but could also set a precedent for future disputes involving non-residents navigating India’s tax landscape. The true test lies in finding a balance between leveraging technological tools for scrutiny and ensuring that such tools do not become the sole basis for critical tax decisions.