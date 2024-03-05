Although improvements in automobile efficiency and safety are welcome, there are some unfavourable trends in the automotive industry, such as the excessive use of glossy “piano black” trim and a huge dependence on touchscreens.

Similar worries are expressed by the European New Car Assessment Programme (Euro NCAP), which emphasises that touchscreen controls must be changed by 2026. Director of strategic development for Euro NCAP Matthew Avery claims that because touchscreens require drivers to take their eyes off the road, there is an increased risk of distracted driving accidents as a result of their widespread usage in cars.



The 2026 Euro NCAP tests are intended to incentivize automakers to integrate separate, tactile controls for necessary features in a user-friendly way, therefore decreasing the amount of time that drivers must take their eyes off the road and improving overall road safety.

While physical controls for basic functions like turn signals, hazard lights, windscreen wipers, the horn, and emergency features like the European Union’s eCall are advocated by Euro NCAP, not every feature has to have its own button or switch.



Notably, Tesla may have difficulties in this area because it recently deviated from the recommended course of action suggested by Euro NCAP and replaced physical stalks for turn signal functionality with haptic buttons on the steering wheel. (It’s worth mentioning that Ferrari, which integrates turn signals on the steering wheel, doesn’t appear in Euro NCAP’s database.)



Since Euro NCAP is a non-governmental regulatory organisation, it is not able to compel automakers to adopt physical controls for these purposes. But a five-star safety rating from Euro NCAP is comparable to the highly coveted Top Safety Pick distinction from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) in the US in terms of market share. It is anticipated that this significant pressure will force automakers to abide with the recommended modifications. It might be beneficial for supporters to support a comparable IIHS programme.



Even while Euro NCAP places a strong emphasis on physical controls, going back to the past won’t always be the answer. Technological innovations provide substitutes that provide equal weight to user enjoyment and safety. Voice-activated controls provide a hands-free method so that drivers may focus on the road while carrying out necessary tasks.

Furthermore, enhancements to touchscreen haptic feedback can make the user experience more responsive and intuitive while decreasing the need to continuously look down at the screen. Furthermore, by maintaining important information in the driver’s direct line of sight, head-up displays that show critical information directly onto the windscreen helps reduce driver distraction.



A combination of variables, such as customer preferences, legal needs, and technology improvements, will probably affect automobile interiors in the future. Physical controls may still be used, but they might be combined with haptic touchscreens, voice commands, and head-up displays to maximise user enjoyment and safety. Furthermore, the development of autonomous vehicles has the potential to drastically alter the interior design industry.

Traditional controls may become completely unnecessary as cars grow more and more autonomous, as they are replaced by user-friendly interfaces that prioritise passenger pleasure and entertainment above driver engagement.

These developments underscore the dynamic character of automobile design, implying a time when technology innovation, user experience, and safety will all come together to produce a smooth and simple driving experience.