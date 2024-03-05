Jaguar, the iconic British automaker, is steering into a new era, decisively ending the production of its internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles by June this year to entirely towards electric vehicles (EVs). This bold move underscores the industry’s accelerating shift towards sustainability and electric mobility, marking a significant transformation for a brand historically celebrated for its luxurious gas-powered cars.

The transition is part of Jaguar’s ambitious plan to become an EV-only manufacturer by 2025, a strategy that involves discontinuing its current lineup of gas-powered vehicles, including the XF sedan, E-Pace, and F-Pace crossovers.

Notably, the F-Type sports car has already bid farewell with a special edition for the 2024 model year. This pivot to electric is not just about changing the powertrain but also moving towards a higher cost, high-performance vehicle segment, indicating a strategic repositioning of the Jaguar brand in the luxury car market.

Jaguar’s future lineup will be built on a new platform named Jaguar Electric Architecture (JEA), with the first model to be a four-seat electric GT car. This vehicle is expected to set the tone for Jaguar’s new direction, with indicative pricing around £100,000 (approximately $127,000), positioning it among the high-dollar and high-performance electric sedans like the Porsche Taycan and Audi e-tron GT.

The GT is anticipated to be the most powerful Jaguar ever made, boasting more than 600 horsepower and a range of up to 430 miles, though the actual range under EPA’s testing methodology might be slightly less.

The decision to end production of ICE vehicles, including the I-Pace, Jaguar’s first all-electric model introduced in 2018, signifies a clean break from the past. The I-Pace, despite its pioneering role, faced challenges, including a recall due to battery fire risk and criticism over its range and price.

Jaguar’s move to discontinue the I-Pace along with its gas-powered models underscores a commitment to addressing past shortcomings and redefining its electric future.

Jaguar’s strategy involves a careful transition period, with plans to maintain a continuous supply of current models until the new electric vehicles are ready to be launched. This approach aims to ensure a smooth handover to the new era, with the company stockpiling vehicles to meet demand in the interim. The transition will see Jaguar’s UK Castle Bromwich plant, where models like the F-Type and XF are built, repurposed for producing body panels for all brand models post-vehicle production cessation.

The forthcoming electric GT, expected to debut late this year with sales starting in 2025, will be followed by two more JEA-based crossovers. These vehicles represent Jaguar’s vision for a luxury electric future, distinct from the current I-Pace and other models.

This shift is not just about adopting electric powertrains but also about embracing a new design philosophy and market positioning, with the GT and subsequent models expected to offer cutting-edge technology, performance, and luxury.

Jaguar’s transition to an all-electric lineup is a bold statement in the automotive industry’s shift towards sustainability. It reflects a broader trend of traditional automakers reevaluating their portfolios in response to changing consumer preferences, regulatory pressures, and the urgent need for climate action. As Jaguar embarks on this transformative journey, it sets a precedent for how legacy brands can reinvent themselves in the electric age, balancing heritage with innovation to meet the future head-on.